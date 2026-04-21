Inside PHOTOS Of Mandira Bedi's Gorgeous Mud Island Bungalow Available On Airbnb

Mandira Bedi has listed her Mud Island bungalow on Airbnb, drawing attention for its interiors and location. The property offers a glimpse into her lifestyle, with many curious about its design, amenities, and nightly cost.

Mandira Bedi was born in Kolkata on April 15, 1972. On her birthday, here's a closer look at her stunning and luxurious bungalow located on Mud Island.

Mandira and her mother purchased this beautiful property around 19 years ago. The spacious bungalow features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a well-designed kitchen, a lush garden, and a private swimming pool.

Following the passing of her husband, Raj Kaushal, Mandira decided to list the bungalow for rent on the popular travel platform Airbnb.

For those planning a staycation, the property comes at a premium price. A single night's stay at the bungalow costs approximately ₹42,000, reflecting its luxury and exclusivity.

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Mandira has personally curated the interiors of the house. The bungalow features elegant décor, stylish furniture, and a royal aesthetic that enhances its overall charm.

Interestingly, the kitchen area is designed differently from the rest of the home. It has been kept simple and functional, focusing more on utility than luxury.

The bungalow can accommodate up to eight guests at a time. Mandira Bedi is widely known for her roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Meera Bai Not Out.