UP Boy Kills Younger Brother With Scissors After Small Fight Over Shoes

A minor argument between two brothers in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district ended in tragedy after a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his younger brother with a pair of scissors. The shocking incident took place in Chaumukha village on Monday and has left the local community in deep shock. Police said the accused is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Fight started over new shoes

According to initial reports, as mentioned by Aaj Tak, the elder brother, Suraj, had recently bought a new pair of shoes online. His younger brother, Laxman, aged 15, wanted to wear the shoes first.

This led to a verbal argument between the two brothers. Family members said the disagreement quickly became serious.

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Argument turns violent

What started as a small fight soon turned physical. In a sudden burst of anger, Suraj allegedly picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and attacked his younger brother.

Police said Laxman was stabbed multiple times. He suffered serious injuries, especially on his head and hands, and collapsed on the spot.

The attack left the family shocked and helpless.

Victim dies on way to hospital

After the incident, police were informed and reached the spot quickly. Laxman was taken to the Ghugli Community Health Center for treatment.

Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital in Maharajganj. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Accused absconding, police probe on

After the attack, the accused fled from the scene. Police said he is still absconding, and search operations are ongoing.

Station House Officer Kunwar Gaurav Singh of Ghugli police station said that no written complaint has been filed yet. He added that a case will be registered once a complaint is received, and further legal action will follow.

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Village in shock, probe continues

The incident has created panic in the village. Residents said it is hard to believe that such a small issue led to a fatal outcome. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are questioning family members and locals to understand exactly what happened.

Officials said the case shows how quickly anger can turn a small argument into a serious crime, especially among young people.