Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert Issued For Hailstorm, Gusty Winds In THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Telugu states are seeing some crazy weather. On one hand, temperatures are soaring between 40-45 degrees. On the other, we're getting gusty winds and thunderstorms

People in the Telugu states, please be careful for the next few days. The weather department is warning of a chaotic mix of scorching heat and sudden hailstorms with strong winds. Let's see what the forecast for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh looks like for today, Tuesday, April 21.First, let's talk about Telangana. The state is already experiencing this sun-and-rain combo. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre says this will continue. Afternoons will be blazing hot with high temperatures, but by evening, the weather will suddenly change. The sky will get cloudy, things will cool down, and rains will follow.The weather department says Hyderabad might see rains right from the morning. Areas like Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Quthbullapur, Kapra, Secunderabad, Osmania University, Uppal, LB Nagar, and Serilingampally could get scattered showers. Rains are also likely in Medchal and Rangareddy districts. Even with a cool, rainy morning, the afternoon will get hot, with temperatures hitting up to 39 degrees. The Met Centre warns that by evening, the sky will be overcast again, with light to moderate rains and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph expected at night.The weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts, predicting light to moderate rains. But for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy, it's an Orange Alert. These districts could see hailstorms and strong, gusty winds. The Telangana weather department has issued this warning due to the higher intensity expected here.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) says AP will also see a mix of sun and rain. MD Prakhar Jain stated that on April 21, some places will face intense heat while others will get rain with thunderstorms. He noted that Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, and Rayalaseema districts will likely record maximum temperatures. A severe heatwave is predicted for 46 mandals and a heatwave for 29 mandals, with 289 mandals seeing temperatures above 40 degrees. At the same time, a trough effect will bring light to moderate rain with lightning to parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. Light showers with lightning are also expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts.