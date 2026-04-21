Union Minister Chouhan Reviews MP Wheat Procurement, Stresses 'Farmer-Friendly' Ops

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed wheat procurement arrangements in the Vidisha parliamentary constituency through video conferencing from New Delhi.

He also assessed the ongoing procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Madhya Pradesh. The wheat procurement process in the state began on April 9 for the Rabi marketing season 2026–27.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs from assembly segments under the Vidisha parliamentary area, including Vidisha, Sanchi, Ganj Basoda, Budhni, Bhojpur, Khategaon and Ichhawar. District collectors and senior officials were also present.

Chouhan directed officials to ensure smooth and transparent procurement across all centres, stressing that farmers should not face any difficulty during the process.

“The procurement system must be smooth, transparent and completely farmer-friendly. Farmers should not face any inconvenience at any stage during the procurement,” Chouhan instructed the officials.

He asked officials to ensure adequate arrangements at procurement centres and maintain close coordination with public representatives. The Union minister also highlighted the need for sufficient availability of gunny bags and a streamlined slot booking system.

Chouhan directed that technical issues be resolved promptly so that farmers are not affected by delays. The former MP Chief Minister also called for stronger ground-level monitoring of procurement centres.

“I will ensure that no farmer faces hardship. If required, I will take up issues with the Madhya Pradesh government and the Chief Minister,” he added.

He further said discussions would be held on extending procurement dates, increasing capacity, and continuing operations on holidays if required.

Officials said wheat procurement in the state is being carried out in phases across districts, with systems such as digital registration, slot booking, and monitoring in place to improve transparency.

The state government has made arrangements at mandis and procurement centres to support farmers, particularly small and marginal growers, during the MSP procurement process.