Singapore's OCBC Debuts Tokenized Gold Fund On Ethereum And Solana

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Singapore's OCBC has rolled out GOLDX, a tokenized on-chain fund that provides exposure to the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund. The token, issued on Ethereum and Solana, targets institutional investors, hedge funds and asset managers, and can be bought with stablecoins or fiat. After subscription, the fund's shares are delivered directly to investors' blockchain wallets. OCBC describes the move as a milestone in its blockchain-focused strategy and a step toward bridging traditional finance with decentralized finance.

Industry data tracked by rwa shows tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains reaching a value of more than $29 billion, having risen more than 10% in the past 30 days. The broader trend underscores growing interest in on-chain access to traditional assets such as gold, real estate, and commodities.

The GOLDX token provides on-chain exposure to the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund and is issued on Ethereum and Solana, signaling a multi-chain approach to tokenized assets for institutions. Investors can acquire GOLDX using stablecoins or fiat, with on-chain delivery of the tokenized fund's exposure to their wallets after subscription. OCBC notes the underlying fund had about US$525 million (S$669 million) in assets under management as of April 16, according to the bank's disclosures, highlighting the scale of the tokenized fund itself. OCBC's broader footprint includes total assets estimated at about US$526 billion as of December 2025, reflecting the bank's ongoing experimentation with blockchain-enabled financial products since its 2023 tokenized equity-linked note for accredited investors. Tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains are valued at over US$29 billion, up more than 10% in the last month, according to rwa, signaling sustained demand for on-chain access to traditional assets.

Key takeawaysGOLDX: On-chain exposure to a physical gold fund

The GOLDX token is tied to the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund, which OCBC says launched in December and has attracted institutional interest as a way to gain on-chain exposure to physical gold without the friction of traditional custody arrangements. The underlying fund's on-chain representation is designed to appeal to Web3 ecosystem participants and high-net-worth individuals who operate within blockchain and crypto markets, according to OCBC.

OCBC's asset management arm collaborated with Lion Global Investors and digital-asset exchange DigiFT to bring GOLDX to market. The token's utility lies in enabling institutions to access a tangible gold reserve via a blockchain-native instrument, while settlement and ownership records run on-chain. Kenneth Lai, head of global markets at OCBC, framed the move as part of a broader corporate strategy to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial services. He said,“We believe digital assets will play an increasingly important role in financial services and our focus is on bridging traditional finance with the emerging world of decentralized finance.”

As a sign of the fund's scale, the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund reportedly held around US$525 million in assets as of April 16, with OCBC citing an asset base of roughly US$526 billion for the bank group as a whole in its December 2025 disclosures. The GOLDX rollout follows OCBC's earlier experiments with tokenized investment products, including a 2023 tokenized equity-linked note issued to accredited investors, showcasing a continuing push into tokenized finance.

A broader trend: tokenized assets expanding on public blockchains

The emergence of GOLDX sits within a wider market dynamic where tokenized real-world assets are increasingly being represented on public networks. rwa tracks the sector and notes the total value of tokenized assets on public blockchains has surpassed $29 billion, with gains of more than 10% over a 30-day window. For traditional banks and asset managers, this trend offers a pathway to new liquidity channels and broader investor access, albeit with ongoing questions about custody, settlement reliability, and regulatory alignment.

OCBC's approach with GOLDX reflects a deliberate strategy to blend regulated, traditional assets with blockchain-enabled delivery and settlement. By tying a token to a regulated gold fund and enabling on-chain trading and settlement, OCBC signals a willingness to experiment with tokenized structures that could scale if liquidity and custody arrangements meet institutional standards. The bank's leadership has repeatedly emphasized the potential for digital assets to complement conventional finance, rather than replace it, as part of a gradual, standards-driven evolution of the sector.

For investors and builders, the GOLDX launch highlights a practical pathway for on-chain access to regulated, physical assets. It also underscores the importance of cross-chain compatibility, given the token's presence on both Ethereum and Solana, two ecosystems with distinct liquidity profiles and security models. If GOLDX and similar instruments can demonstrate robust on-chain settlement, low friction, and clear regulatory guardrails, they could become a template for broader institutional adoption of tokenized funds in Southeast Asia and beyond.

As the market monitors this development, questions remain about scale, long-term liquidity, and how regulatory regimes will shape tokenized product design. Observers will be watching for updates on the GOLDX program, potential expansions to other asset classes, and how OCBC continues to balance its traditional banking operations with a growing portfolio of blockchain-based offerings.

Looking ahead, the pace of adoption will hinge on how well tokenized funds deliver transparent on-chain custody, reliable settlement, and standardized disclosures that satisfy institutional due diligence. Regulatory clarity-particularly around tokenized securities and on-chain fund structures-will play a decisive role in shaping the trajectory of OCBC's blockchain initiatives and the broader market for tokenized real-world assets.

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