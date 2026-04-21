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ISTITUTO MARANGONI RIYADH ANNOUNCES NEW MENTORSHIP PROGRAMME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 1886
(MENAFN- Global Advertising)
stituto Marangoni Riyadh announces a new mentorship programme in collaboration with 1886, a Riyadh-based contemporary fashion brand founded in 2016 by Fahad Aljomiah and Khalid Aljammaz, operating in the premium segment.
The programme offers students a unique opportunity to engage directly with the brand during a key moment in its evolution, as 1886 transitions from its streetwear origins into a broader ready-to-wear offering, spanning tailoring, denim, knitwear, and outerwear.
Founded in Riyadh, 1886 takes its name from dorm rooms 18 and 86 in London, where the co-founders lived while studying and first developed the brand’s concept. These spaces became makeshift studios where initial sketches, ideas, and references laid the foundation for what would become a new Saudi fashion label.
Rooted in Saudi culture, 1886 reflects a new generation of Saudis who are globally connected while remaining deeply grounded in their identity. Each collection channels the energy of Riyadh into modern wardrobe pieces, offering a distinctive Saudi perspective to an international audience.
Designed as a hands-on experience, the mentorship programme will immerse students in the strategic and creative realities of building a regional fashion brand. Particular emphasis will be placed on brand positioning, product development, and market readiness, challenging participants to develop concepts that combine creative expression with commercial viability.
The mentorship programme will be conducted as group work, with students collaborating under the guidance of a faculty member. They will also benefit from dedicated mentorship sessions with both the founders and the 1886 team.
The mentorship began on Saturday, 18 April 2026, with an official launch session from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. During the session, the brand was introduced, the mentorship framework was outlined, and expectations for participating students were clearly set. The final stage will take place on Saturday, 19 September 2026, when students will present their projects to 1886.
Through this initiative, students will gain first-hand insight into how contemporary fashion brands are developed, refined, and positioned for growth within a competitive regional market. The programme reflects Istituto Marangoni Riyadh’s ongoing commitment to industry-led education and to providing students with direct access to both emerging and established voices within the global fashion landscape.
“The mentorship project with 1886 represents a landmark initiative for Istituto Marangoni Riyadh. It gives students the opportunity to work actively alongside a brand that is deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia yet holds a strong and growing international profile — a combination that is both rare and uniquely valuable”, says Anna Zinola, School & Education Director.
Most recently, Istituto Marangoni reached a new milestone by entering the Top 50 worldwide in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Art & Design, ranking #45.
stituto Marangoni Riyadh announces a new mentorship programme in collaboration with 1886, a Riyadh-based contemporary fashion brand founded in 2016 by Fahad Aljomiah and Khalid Aljammaz, operating in the premium segment.
The programme offers students a unique opportunity to engage directly with the brand during a key moment in its evolution, as 1886 transitions from its streetwear origins into a broader ready-to-wear offering, spanning tailoring, denim, knitwear, and outerwear.
Founded in Riyadh, 1886 takes its name from dorm rooms 18 and 86 in London, where the co-founders lived while studying and first developed the brand’s concept. These spaces became makeshift studios where initial sketches, ideas, and references laid the foundation for what would become a new Saudi fashion label.
Rooted in Saudi culture, 1886 reflects a new generation of Saudis who are globally connected while remaining deeply grounded in their identity. Each collection channels the energy of Riyadh into modern wardrobe pieces, offering a distinctive Saudi perspective to an international audience.
Designed as a hands-on experience, the mentorship programme will immerse students in the strategic and creative realities of building a regional fashion brand. Particular emphasis will be placed on brand positioning, product development, and market readiness, challenging participants to develop concepts that combine creative expression with commercial viability.
The mentorship programme will be conducted as group work, with students collaborating under the guidance of a faculty member. They will also benefit from dedicated mentorship sessions with both the founders and the 1886 team.
The mentorship began on Saturday, 18 April 2026, with an official launch session from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. During the session, the brand was introduced, the mentorship framework was outlined, and expectations for participating students were clearly set. The final stage will take place on Saturday, 19 September 2026, when students will present their projects to 1886.
Through this initiative, students will gain first-hand insight into how contemporary fashion brands are developed, refined, and positioned for growth within a competitive regional market. The programme reflects Istituto Marangoni Riyadh’s ongoing commitment to industry-led education and to providing students with direct access to both emerging and established voices within the global fashion landscape.
“The mentorship project with 1886 represents a landmark initiative for Istituto Marangoni Riyadh. It gives students the opportunity to work actively alongside a brand that is deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia yet holds a strong and growing international profile — a combination that is both rare and uniquely valuable”, says Anna Zinola, School & Education Director.
Most recently, Istituto Marangoni reached a new milestone by entering the Top 50 worldwide in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Art & Design, ranking #45.
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