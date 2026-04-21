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Nihilent Strengthens CSR Footprint with High-Impact Education and Healthcare Initiatives Across India
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, India – 20/04/2026: Nihilent, a global consulting and technology services company, is strengthening its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts through focused initiatives in education, healthcare, and inclusion across underserved communities in India. Guided by its philosophy of human-centric progress, the company is addressing critical gaps through technology, infrastructure, and partnerships.
In the education sector, Nihilent has transformed access to digital learning at the Bhatkya Vimukta Jati Shikshan Sanstha (BVJSS) residential school in Pune. The company established a fully equipped computer laboratory with internet connectivity and introduced a structured digital literacy curriculum. This initiative is enabling students from nomadic and economically vulnerable communities to build essential digital skills for a technology-driven future.
Nihilent has also improved living conditions at the BVJSS campus by creating modern sanitation facilities and supporting ongoing needs such as nutrition and medical supplies. These efforts have enhanced hygiene standards, reduced health risks, and improved the overall well-being of residential students.
Commenting on the initiatives, L.C. Singh, Founder & Executive Chairman, Nihilent Ltd., said, “At Nihilent, our approach to social responsibility is deeply rooted in our belief in human-centric progress. We see technology not just as a business tool, but as a powerful enabler of dignity, opportunity, and inclusion. Through our efforts in education and healthcare, we aim to touch lives in meaningful ways by helping children learn, grow and thrive, regardless of their circumstances. Our commitment is to create lasting impact by empowering communities and ensuring that no child is left behind. Every initiative we undertake is guided by empathy and a deep understanding of real community needs. We remain committed to building a more equitable future where access to opportunity is not defined by one’s background.”
In healthcare, Nihilent is supporting pediatric cardiac care through its partnership with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Yavatmal. The company has contributed advanced medical equipment, including anesthesia machines and ICU monitoring systems, strengthening the hospitals’ ability to deliver safe surgical care.
Nihilent is also supporting life-saving pediatric cardiac surgeries for children with congenital heart disease, helping families from economically disadvantaged backgrounds access world-class treatment at no cost.
Further strengthening its focus on inclusion, Nihilent has partnered with the Ayodhya Charitable Trust, a school for hearing-impaired children. Through digital hearing aids, specialized educators, and computer training support, the initiative is improving communication, increasing classroom participation, and enhancing learning outcomes.
These initiatives reflect Nihilent’s belief that real progress begins with access to learning, healthcare, and opportunity. The company remains committed to creating meaningful and lasting impact where it matters most.
In the education sector, Nihilent has transformed access to digital learning at the Bhatkya Vimukta Jati Shikshan Sanstha (BVJSS) residential school in Pune. The company established a fully equipped computer laboratory with internet connectivity and introduced a structured digital literacy curriculum. This initiative is enabling students from nomadic and economically vulnerable communities to build essential digital skills for a technology-driven future.
Nihilent has also improved living conditions at the BVJSS campus by creating modern sanitation facilities and supporting ongoing needs such as nutrition and medical supplies. These efforts have enhanced hygiene standards, reduced health risks, and improved the overall well-being of residential students.
Commenting on the initiatives, L.C. Singh, Founder & Executive Chairman, Nihilent Ltd., said, “At Nihilent, our approach to social responsibility is deeply rooted in our belief in human-centric progress. We see technology not just as a business tool, but as a powerful enabler of dignity, opportunity, and inclusion. Through our efforts in education and healthcare, we aim to touch lives in meaningful ways by helping children learn, grow and thrive, regardless of their circumstances. Our commitment is to create lasting impact by empowering communities and ensuring that no child is left behind. Every initiative we undertake is guided by empathy and a deep understanding of real community needs. We remain committed to building a more equitable future where access to opportunity is not defined by one’s background.”
In healthcare, Nihilent is supporting pediatric cardiac care through its partnership with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Yavatmal. The company has contributed advanced medical equipment, including anesthesia machines and ICU monitoring systems, strengthening the hospitals’ ability to deliver safe surgical care.
Nihilent is also supporting life-saving pediatric cardiac surgeries for children with congenital heart disease, helping families from economically disadvantaged backgrounds access world-class treatment at no cost.
Further strengthening its focus on inclusion, Nihilent has partnered with the Ayodhya Charitable Trust, a school for hearing-impaired children. Through digital hearing aids, specialized educators, and computer training support, the initiative is improving communication, increasing classroom participation, and enhancing learning outcomes.
These initiatives reflect Nihilent’s belief that real progress begins with access to learning, healthcare, and opportunity. The company remains committed to creating meaningful and lasting impact where it matters most.
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