'24 NOTES' AN AMERICAN MADE MEMORIAL DAY MUSICAL ANTHEM IN HONOR OF ALL OUR FALLEN HEROES

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, which honors our fallen U.S. military men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, HungryGeniusis proud to once again Present to the world“24 NOTES”, a Tribute Song written by Songwriter and audio engineer BIG ED Moore and Robert Smith of Boot Hill Bandits, in honor of all our Military Veteran & First Responder Heroes.

May 30, 1868 was the first national observance of Memorial Day. Proclaimed by Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, Decoration Day honored Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War. By 1890, every Union state adopted it. The world wars turned it into a day of remembrance for all members of the U.S. military who fought and died in service. Two additional days celebrate those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military: Armed Forces Day (earlier in May), and Veterans Day (on November 11), which honors all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

An AMERICAN MADE MUSICAL ANTHEM“24 Notes” pays tribute to each and every Military Veteran who has passed on. Additionally,”24 NOTES" honors and salutes all of our Military Veterans and First responder heroes who have served and whom proudly serve today, to protect life, liberty and freedom.

This Memorial Day 2026, we honor and reflect upon the Cost of Freedom and pay tribute to all of our the Veteran and First Responder Memorials across America and around the world which stand as a symbol of America's honor and recognition of the men and women who serve and sacrifice their lives.

This year "24 NOTES" is also dedicated, and shines a light on all the amazing organizations out there like The Star® and The Star Fund® who deliver the desperately needed holistic healing to our Veterans and First Responders and their families. We also honor Taps Across America who give their time and talent to pay tribute to our fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to our country. Taps Across America is located at:

Visit Boot Hill Bandits and have a listen to and proudly share with us #24Notes at

Song Licensing of 24 Notes is now available.

#24Notes #TributetoFallenHeroes