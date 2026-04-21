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Dubai Culture Promotes Loyalty and Belonging through 'Library Talks'
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 20 April 2026: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) brought together leading voices to explore the values that shape national identity, hosting ‘The Culture of Loyalty and Belonging’ as part of its Library Talks series under the flagship School of Life initiative. This session reinforces the Authority’s commitment to strengthening community bonds and deepening a sense of belonging among residents and citizens alike.
Held at Etihad Museum, the session featured Dr Maryam Sultan Lootah, Emirati writer and Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at United Arab Emirates University; Mohammed Saeed Harib, Emirati director, actor, voice artist and lyricist; Shaikha Al Muteiri, Emirati poet, writer and Secretary General of the Emirates Writers Union; and Dr Rafia Ghubash, writer, psychiatrist and founder of the Women's Museum in Dubai.
The dialogue centred on loyalty and belonging as values reflected in daily behaviours and attitudes, highlighting the importance of societal awareness in fostering trust and stability. In this context, speakers emphasised loyalty as a core value underpinning social cohesion, while also underscoring the role individuals play in distinguishing between facts and misinformation. Building on this, the discussion explored how Mohammed Saeed Harib translated these values through the Freej series, positioning it as an integral part of Emirati culture and traditions. This was further linked to how everyday practices that embody authentic values contribute to shaping a positive image of the nation. The session also featured active audience engagement, including the recitation of patriotic poetry.
This session forms part of the Library Talks series, which aims to connect creatives with the public and enrich Dubai’s cultural scene, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.
Held at Etihad Museum, the session featured Dr Maryam Sultan Lootah, Emirati writer and Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at United Arab Emirates University; Mohammed Saeed Harib, Emirati director, actor, voice artist and lyricist; Shaikha Al Muteiri, Emirati poet, writer and Secretary General of the Emirates Writers Union; and Dr Rafia Ghubash, writer, psychiatrist and founder of the Women's Museum in Dubai.
The dialogue centred on loyalty and belonging as values reflected in daily behaviours and attitudes, highlighting the importance of societal awareness in fostering trust and stability. In this context, speakers emphasised loyalty as a core value underpinning social cohesion, while also underscoring the role individuals play in distinguishing between facts and misinformation. Building on this, the discussion explored how Mohammed Saeed Harib translated these values through the Freej series, positioning it as an integral part of Emirati culture and traditions. This was further linked to how everyday practices that embody authentic values contribute to shaping a positive image of the nation. The session also featured active audience engagement, including the recitation of patriotic poetry.
This session forms part of the Library Talks series, which aims to connect creatives with the public and enrich Dubai’s cultural scene, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.
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