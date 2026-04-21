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Global Energy System at Unprecedented Breaking Point, IEA Chief Warns
(MENAFN) The world's energy infrastructure is teetering on a level of fragility never seen before, driven by mounting geopolitical pressures, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) cautioned on Tuesday.
"We are living in an extremely fragile situation. The global economy… depends today on a very limited number of actors," Fatih Birol told media.
Addressing reporters from IEA headquarters in Paris, Birol identified the Strait of Hormuz as a critical flashpoint, warning that any disruption to the vital waterway could send shockwaves through global markets — a prospect he described as "absurd, but real."
He painted a bleak picture of long-term economic damage, invoking a stark metaphor to underscore the irreversible nature of the current crisis.
"The vase is broken. And when a vase is broken, you cannot fully repair it," Birol said.
The IEA chief noted that energy markets remain acutely sensitive to political signals, singling out statements by US President Donald Trump on trade and energy policy as a continuing source of market instability. He reiterated the danger of over-concentration in global supply chains, warning: "The global economy depends today on a very limited number of actors."
Birol also cited the war in Ukraine as a seismic disruptor that fractured oil and gas flows and fundamentally restructured supply chains — particularly across Europe — while Russia continues to exert significant influence over global energy markets despite sweeping international sanctions.
Drawing historical comparisons, Birol argued the present crisis surpasses even the devastating oil shocks of the 1970s, citing its simultaneous grip on oil, gas, fertilizers, and petrochemicals as evidence of its broader and more dangerous reach. He cautioned that the fallout could accelerate inflation, suppress global growth, and inflict disproportionate harm on emerging economies across Africa and South Asia.
Within Europe, nations such as France are better insulated than most, Birol acknowledged, though households should still brace for elevated energy prices and sustained pressure on purchasing power.
Restoring any semblance of market stability could take a minimum of two years, he warned, given the scale of infrastructure damage and ongoing price volatility.
On a more forward-looking note, the IEA chief suggested the crisis may paradoxically accelerate the global clean energy transition, with renewables, nuclear power, and electric vehicles positioned as key long-term beneficiaries — even as some nations may resort to increased coal consumption in the near term.
"We are living in an extremely fragile situation. The global economy… depends today on a very limited number of actors," Fatih Birol told media.
Addressing reporters from IEA headquarters in Paris, Birol identified the Strait of Hormuz as a critical flashpoint, warning that any disruption to the vital waterway could send shockwaves through global markets — a prospect he described as "absurd, but real."
He painted a bleak picture of long-term economic damage, invoking a stark metaphor to underscore the irreversible nature of the current crisis.
"The vase is broken. And when a vase is broken, you cannot fully repair it," Birol said.
The IEA chief noted that energy markets remain acutely sensitive to political signals, singling out statements by US President Donald Trump on trade and energy policy as a continuing source of market instability. He reiterated the danger of over-concentration in global supply chains, warning: "The global economy depends today on a very limited number of actors."
Birol also cited the war in Ukraine as a seismic disruptor that fractured oil and gas flows and fundamentally restructured supply chains — particularly across Europe — while Russia continues to exert significant influence over global energy markets despite sweeping international sanctions.
Drawing historical comparisons, Birol argued the present crisis surpasses even the devastating oil shocks of the 1970s, citing its simultaneous grip on oil, gas, fertilizers, and petrochemicals as evidence of its broader and more dangerous reach. He cautioned that the fallout could accelerate inflation, suppress global growth, and inflict disproportionate harm on emerging economies across Africa and South Asia.
Within Europe, nations such as France are better insulated than most, Birol acknowledged, though households should still brace for elevated energy prices and sustained pressure on purchasing power.
Restoring any semblance of market stability could take a minimum of two years, he warned, given the scale of infrastructure damage and ongoing price volatility.
On a more forward-looking note, the IEA chief suggested the crisis may paradoxically accelerate the global clean energy transition, with renewables, nuclear power, and electric vehicles positioned as key long-term beneficiaries — even as some nations may resort to increased coal consumption in the near term.
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