Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Landscape Report 2026-2030: Clinical Trials Insights On 30 Drugs - Size, Regulatory Approvals, Proprietary Technologies, Therapeutic Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targeted Alpha Therapies present growth opportunities by targeting cancer with specificity and efficacy. Key prospects include advancements in clinical trials, exploring combination therapies, strategic mergers, and technological innovations, positioning them as a future pillar of precision medicine beyond oncology.

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Size, Regulatory Approvals, Proprietary Technologies, Therapeutic Applications & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report offers an insightful analysis of the technologies used in Targeted Alpha Therapies manufacturing, including the platform and processes involved, and the latest innovations in this domain. The study identifies some critical enabling factors such as the process of generating Actinium-225 from a cyclotron and the extraction of Lead-212 through chemistry. The report also captures the trends within the Targeted Alpha Therapy theranostics, real-time imaging, and oncology domains.

Report Findings & Highlights:



Global Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Outlook by Region

Current Market Overview & Future Growth Avenues

Number of Targeted Alpha Therapy in Clinical Trials: > 30 Drugs

Targeted Alpha Therapy Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Dosage & Pricing insight on Approved Targeted Alpha Therapy

Targeted Alpha Therapy Proprietary Technology Platform Insights by Company

Targeted Alpha Therapy Applications by Cancer Competitive Landscape

Need for Targeted Alpha Therapies & Why This Report?

Targeted Alpha Therapies represent an innovative technique in cancer treatment that utilizes the high linear energy transfer characteristic of alpha emitting isotopes to specifically target cancerous cells without damaging normal tissue. In contrast to other treatment modalities, Targeted Alpha Therapies provide specificity, efficacy, and the potential to circumvent resistance pathways, thus making them ideal for the treatment of metastatic and drug-resistant cancers. The shortcomings of other radiation emitters and traditional treatments have rendered the development of targeted therapies critical, placing Targeted Alpha Therapies in the spotlight for future cancer therapy techniques.

The global market or targeted alpha therapies is currently experiencing rapid growth due to the advancement of several alpha emitters, such as Actinium-225, Astatine-211, and Lead-212, through various clinical stages in 2026. In addition to this, there are already several therapeutic solutions that showed strong anti-tumor activity in the initial stages of development and can help in dealing with problems related to prostate cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Clinical Trials Insight Included in the Report

Clinical development continues to be an important factor behind the expansion of the Targeted Alpha Therapies market. In this report, we discuss various trials at different phases, from Phase I to Phase III, focusing on demographics, dosing regimens, drug combinations, and results. As an example, ALPHAMEDIX02 conducted a Phase II trial for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors with 212Pb-DOTAMTATE, which yielded response rates as high as 60% even for patients that had been administered beta-emitting agents previously. Initial trials with Astatine-211 have also proved effective in treating recurrent thyroid malignancies.

Combination therapies are also covered in this report where Targeted Alpha Therapies have been combined with androgen receptor antagonists, chemotherapeutic agents, or immunotherapy to boost antitumor efficacy. With the help of the information provided in this report, it is possible to make an evaluation regarding both scientific and business viability.

Major Companies Driving Targeted Alpha Therapy R&D

The development landscape of targeted alpha therapies comprises of both mature players in the pharmaceutical industry and emerging players. Examples include companies like Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Orano Med, NAYA Therapeutics, and Fusion Pharma that are developing cutting-edge treatments, whereas strategic partnerships, like NAYA's alliance with Alpha Nuclide in China to produce Astatine-211, emphasize the significance of international logistics and scalable manufacturing processes.

There are also merger and acquisition activities that continue to shape the competition environment as seen by the recent acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by AstraZeneca and the acquisition of RayzeBio by Bristol Myers Squibb. Such mergers and acquisitions represent strategies geared towards gaining access to TAT technology, expanding the pipeline, and ensuring consistent access to isotopes.

Future Outlook for Targeted Alpha Therapy

There is a lot of potential in the targeted alpha therapy industry, and that has been fueled by several successes in the area. As a result of advancements in technology and the broadening scope of Targeted Alpha Therapy applications outside of oncology, it is set to be one of the pillars of precision medicine in the future. By utilizing this report, stakeholders can obtain valuable insights about new opportunities, competitive position, and technology differentiators that are essential for making an informed decision in the ever-changing therapeutic field.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to Targeted Alpha Therapy

2.1 Overview

2.2 Alpha Radiation vs. Beta & Gamma Radiation in Cancer Therapy

3. Targeted Alpha Therapy - Structure & Mechanism of Action

3.1 Structure

3.2 Mechanism of Action

4. Targeted Alpha Therapy Applications by Cancer

4.1 Hematological Malignancies

4.2 Solid Tumors

5. Global Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Insight

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Future Growth Avenues

6. Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Insight by Region

6.1 US

6.2 Europe

6.3 China

6.4 Japan

6.5 Australia

7. Global Targeted Alpha Therapy Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 by Phase

7.2 by Company

7.3 by Indication

8. Targeted Alpha Therapy Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Preclinical

8.2 Phase I

8.3 Phase I/II

8.4 Phase II

8.5 Phase II/III

8.6 Phase III

9. Marketed Targeted Alpha Therapy Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication

10. Xofigo - 1st Approved Targeted Alpha Therapy

10.1 Overview & Patent Insight

10.2 Pricing & Dosing

11. Targeted Alpha Therapy - Proprietary Technology Platform by Company

12. Global Targeted Alpha Therapy Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers & Opportunities

12.2 Challenges & Restraints

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Actinium Pharma

13.2 AdvanCell

13.3 Ariceum Therapeutics

13.4 Bayer

13.5 Fusion Pharma

13.6 Orano Med

13.7 Perspective Therapeutics

13.8 RadioMedix

13.9 RayzeBio

13.10 Telix Pharmaceuticals

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