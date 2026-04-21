Maha CM Slams Opposition As 'Serial Liars', Accuses Cong Of Betraying Women's Rights

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition parties, labelling them "serial liars" and accusing them of betraying the nation's women community by rejecting the Women's Reservation Bill.

Speaking at the launch of the Yuva Shakti Jagar Yatra, organised under the leadership of state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Krishnaraj Mahadik, Fadnavis urged participants to take the message to the public, alleging that the Women's Reservation Bill was“murdered” in Parliament.

“The Opposition speaks lies every day. In 2023, when the bill was initially passed, they supported it only because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a clear majority. Now that we do not have a two-thirds majority, they have shown their true teeth,” he said.

He accused the Opposition of insulting“Nari Shakti” and undermining democratic values.

Referring to the parliamentary process, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had indicated willingness to consider opposition-suggested amendments within an hour, but alleged that the opposition remained adamant.

“They are lying about delimitation and the census. They simply do not want women in Parliament. Our fight is against this mindset until 33 per cent of women reach the legislature. To the serial liars, I say: Lies do not have a long life, and the truth never ends,” he added.

Fadnavis also stressed the need to safeguard the youth from what he described as radical ideologies. He told party workers that for a BJYM member,“Nation First” is not merely a slogan but a way of life. Calling for a“battle of ideologies,” he urged young people to counter what he termed false narratives and divisive politics.

“The Opposition has the politics of 'No', we have the politics of 'Now'. We don't wait for the future, we build it,” he said.

Fadnavis said the Yatra aims to reach all sections of society and to inspire youth with what he described as nationalistic thought.

“Maharashtra faces social and economic challenges. This Yatra aims to reach every section of society, including those doing exemplary work in various institutions. The goal is to awaken the youth and inspire them with nationalistic thoughts,” he said.

Noting that nearly 65 per cent of Maharashtra's population is under 35, he said that mobilising youth in a focused direction could bring significant transformation to the state.

He also warned about what he described as the rise of“urban Naxalism.”

“On one hand, anarchic forces fuelled by Urban Maoist thoughts are sowing seeds of chaos among our youth. There is a deliberate attempt in colleges to poison minds against the Constitution and the country,” he alleged.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Yatra would counter such trends by sensitising youth towards constitutional values and building what he termed a“positive force” for the state's future.