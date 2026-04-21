Bengal Polls: Darjeeling Leaders Welcome HM Shah's Assurance On Gorkha Issue

MENAFN - IANS) Darjeeling, April 21 (IANS) BJP leaders along with Bimal Gurung, President of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, on Tuesday welcomed Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's, assurance that if the party is voted to power in the upcoming two-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal, it will work towards finding a solution to Gorkha's problems "within six months".

HM Shah made the vow during his rally here on the last day of campaigning before the first phase of polls on April 23.

He said, "As soon as a BJP government is formed in Bengal, within six months we will ensure satisfaction and happiness on every Gorkha's face by finding a proper solution. The Congress and Trinamool Congress have done injustice not only to Darjeeling but also to my Gorkha brothers and sisters. We will solve the problems of the Gorkhas according to their will."

Founder and President of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Bimal Gurung, told IANS that HM Shah's address "was even better" than what they had expected.

He said that the Home Minister spoke about a solution to Gorkha's problem, for women, youths, highways and a cancer hospital. "Whatever he said was good," Gurung said.

Extending his support to the BJP, he said, "Gorkha always works in favour of the country and now BJP is keeping our respect. I appeal everyone to vote for the BJP this time."

BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, expressed his gratitude to HM Shah for mentioning about the problems of the 'Dooars'.

"Before him, I don't think any other Home Minister understood the problem of the Gorkhas so closely. It is a historic moment for the people here that he mentioned about solving the problem of the Gorkhas," he told reporters.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress-led government of corruption and illegal infiltration, he said, "(Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee will go in 2026 and Bengal will be free of corruption. Those people who are in power by depending on (the vote of) illegal infiltrators, are destined to be removed."

Echoing similar view, BJP MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba Tamang heaped praise on the Home Minister for addressing the Gorkha issues.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has not only given an assurance but a commitment that the longstanding Gorkha problem will be solved according to the will of it's people. We are very thankful and hopeful that the BJP government will deliver," he told IANS.