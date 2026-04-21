Alcaraz Awaits Key Wrist Tests Ahead Of French Open, Says 'Need To Recover Really Well'

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 20 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz is facing a race against time ahead of the French Open as he continues to recover from a wrist injury, with the Spaniard admitting that upcoming medical assessments will be decisive in determining his participation at the clay court major.

The World No. 2 was forced to withdraw from both the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open after sustaining the issue during his opening-round match in Barcelona. The injury has raised concerns ahead of Roland Garros, where Alcaraz is a two-time defending champion.

“We've been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I'm trying to be very patient. But we are good and just waiting a little bit. We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is and what the next steps will be,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying.

The 22-year-old acknowledged the seriousness of the setback and stressed the importance of a cautious recovery, even if it means missing key events on the clay swing.

“I'd rather come back a little later but in great shape than come back early, rushing around, and unwell. God willing, I have a very long career ahead of me, many years, and pushing myself too hard at this Roland Garros could seriously harm me in future tournaments. Things happen in the professional world. You have to accept them. I need to recover really well if I don't want it to affect me later on,” he said.

Alcaraz's absence from recent tournaments has also impacted the rankings battle, with Jannik Sinner reclaiming the World No. 1 spot after defeating him in the Monte Carlo Masters final earlier this month.

Despite the injury concerns, Alcaraz had reason to celebrate off the court after being named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2026 at a ceremony in Madrid. The Spaniard edged out a strong field that included Sinner, cycling star Tadej Pogacar, footballer Ousmane Dembele, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and motorcycle racer Marc Marquez to claim the honour.

Reflecting on his achievements over the past season, Alcaraz highlighted both the success and the journey behind it.

“Winning two Grand Slams and finishing the year as the world No 1 is something I dreamt about since I was a little kid,” Alcaraz said while accepting the award.

“When I look back, I do not only think about the trophies and the results but also the journey, the work, the difficult moments, the people who stayed by my side and everything I learned.”

The Spaniard also paid tribute to his support system, acknowledging their role in his rise.

“I want to thank my family and team. I'm lucky to have them here from the bottom of my heart. They are with me through the good moments and especially the tough ones. They help me to grow as a player and as a person. This award belongs to them too,” he added.

As the clay-court season builds towards Roland Garros, all eyes will now be on Alcaraz's recovery timeline, with the Spaniard balancing immediate ambitions with long-term fitness.