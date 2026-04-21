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Europe Records Highest-Ever Number of Whooping Cough Cases in 2024
(MENAFN) Europe is grappling with an unprecedented resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, after the continent logged its highest-ever whooping cough caseload in 2024 and measles infections climbed to levels not seen in nearly three decades — reigniting alarm over eroding vaccination rates.
Fresh data unveiled Monday by the European Commission, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF at the opening of European Vaccination Week revealed a staggering 298,000-plus whooping cough cases across the WHO European region last year — a record high. Measles figures proved equally alarming, surpassing 127,000 infections and registering a 27-year peak across the 53-nation region, which stretches from Europe into Central Asia.
The joint statement from the three bodies pointed to a confluence of factors driving the crisis.
"Some of this can be attributed to lack of awareness, misinformation, and distrust in vaccines or health authorities. However, these outbreaks also reveal uneven immunisation coverage and weaknesses in immunization programs and primary health care systems," the statement said.
The deterioration stands in stark contrast to decades of hard-won public health milestones. The region has maintained polio-free status since 2002, and illnesses such as rubella and diphtheria have been dramatically curbed — progress that officials now warn is at risk of being reversed.
"Europe cannot afford to move backwards. It is imperative to reinforce national and regional immunization programs and to accelerate global coordinated actions," it said.
Whooping cough poses a particular threat to newborns and infants, in whom the bacterial infection can prove fatal. The illness typically begins with mild cold-like symptoms before escalating into severe coughing episodes and acute respiratory distress.
Health authorities underscored that measles is among the most contagious diseases known, capable of causing serious illness in adults as well as children — sometimes necessitating hospitalization. Its hallmarks include fever, persistent cough, a runny nose, and a distinctive skin rash, with complications potentially advancing to pneumonia or encephalitis.
Amid the troubling data, the joint statement closed with an unambiguous call to action.
"Vaccines work, they save lives, and they protect our communities," the statement added.
Fresh data unveiled Monday by the European Commission, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF at the opening of European Vaccination Week revealed a staggering 298,000-plus whooping cough cases across the WHO European region last year — a record high. Measles figures proved equally alarming, surpassing 127,000 infections and registering a 27-year peak across the 53-nation region, which stretches from Europe into Central Asia.
The joint statement from the three bodies pointed to a confluence of factors driving the crisis.
"Some of this can be attributed to lack of awareness, misinformation, and distrust in vaccines or health authorities. However, these outbreaks also reveal uneven immunisation coverage and weaknesses in immunization programs and primary health care systems," the statement said.
The deterioration stands in stark contrast to decades of hard-won public health milestones. The region has maintained polio-free status since 2002, and illnesses such as rubella and diphtheria have been dramatically curbed — progress that officials now warn is at risk of being reversed.
"Europe cannot afford to move backwards. It is imperative to reinforce national and regional immunization programs and to accelerate global coordinated actions," it said.
Whooping cough poses a particular threat to newborns and infants, in whom the bacterial infection can prove fatal. The illness typically begins with mild cold-like symptoms before escalating into severe coughing episodes and acute respiratory distress.
Health authorities underscored that measles is among the most contagious diseases known, capable of causing serious illness in adults as well as children — sometimes necessitating hospitalization. Its hallmarks include fever, persistent cough, a runny nose, and a distinctive skin rash, with complications potentially advancing to pneumonia or encephalitis.
Amid the troubling data, the joint statement closed with an unambiguous call to action.
"Vaccines work, they save lives, and they protect our communities," the statement added.
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