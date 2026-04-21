Australia Quick Commerce Databook Report 2026: Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 100+ Kpis By Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, Delivery Time 2020-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in Australia's quick commerce market include retailer-led integration in grocery and alcohol delivery, geographical expansion into regional areas, and the convergence of multi-category ecosystems. As price sensitivity increases, optimising delivery economics and enhancing service integration are vital for maintaining competitiveness. Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The quick commerce market in Australia is expected to grow by 6.9% annually, reaching US$2.80 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.62 billion to approximately US$3.63 billion.



Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape is expected to stabilize around ecosystem-based models driven by retailers and logistics platforms, rather than standalone start-ups. Rapid delivery is expected to become a fundamental service layer spanning groceries, alcohol, and household essentials, increasingly supported by subscription programs and shared logistics networks. Market growth will progress gradually, emphasizing geographic expansion and integrated service offerings, while profitability and operational efficiency will remain key determinants of competitiveness.

Current State of the Market

Australia's quick commerce sector has evolved from a start-up-driven phase to one dominated by major retail chains and delivery platforms that have embedded rapid fulfillment into their core operations. The market now reflects a more measured growth trajectory with an emphasis on operational consolidation. Traditional dark-store models that once supported ultra-fast deliveries have largely given way to hybrid approaches utilizing supermarket infrastructure and fulfillment centers. Consumer demand remains strongest in major metropolitan areas such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, with gradual expansion into regional towns through aggregator platforms. Growing price sensitivity has also pushed operators to prioritize sustainable delivery economics over pure speed. Key Players and New Entrants

Woolworths Group leads Australia's quick commerce segment through its MILKRUN brand, which provides rapid grocery delivery using its store network. Coles competes with its "Rapid Click & Collect" and same-day delivery options. Uber Eats and DoorDash have extended beyond restaurant delivery to include groceries and everyday essentials, forming partnerships with retailers such as IGA, Aldi, and Costco. Deliveroo's withdrawal in 2022 created a gap that was subsequently filled by multi-category platforms. Most new entrants are international aggregators expanding through retail collaborations rather than launching independent quick commerce brands. Report Scope

Australia Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value Order Frequency per Year Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type

Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics Others Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode

Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards Cash on Delivery Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group

Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55) Baby Boomers (Above 55) Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model

Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model Others Australia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time

Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes Delivery in 3 Hours Australia Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake Average Delivery Time Australia Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition

Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue Subscription Revenue Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type Order Frequency by Product Type Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode Average Order Value by Payment Mode Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group Average Order Value by Age Group Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier Order Frequency by Location Tier Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model Average Order Value by Business Model Australia Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time Order Frequency by Delivery Time Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Australia



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Australian Quick Commerce Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900