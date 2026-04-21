Africa And Middle East Quick Commerce Report 2026: Market To Reach $4.9 Billion By 2029 - Talabat, Careem, And Breadfast Lead Growth As Super-Apps And Vertical Integration Drive Regional Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the African and Middle Eastern quick commerce market include leveraging super-app integration for cross-category demand in the Gulf, capitalizing on vertically integrated models in North Africa to manage inflation, focusing on core profitability in Sub-Saharan Africa, and navigating increasing regulatory scrutiny for sustained growth.
Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The quick commerce market in Africa and Middle East is expected to grow by 8.8% annually, reaching US$3.5 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.2 billion to approximately US$4.9 billion.
Over the next 2-4 years, GCC Q-commerce is likely to consolidate further around a small number of scaled ecosystems (Talabat, Careem, large grocers), with dark-store density and integration with loyalty/payment programmes as main competitive levers. Egypt and a few North African markets are expected to continue growing vertically integrated grocery models, supported by new capital.
In sub-Saharan Africa, the expansion of Q-commerce will remain selective and urban-focused, as platforms prioritize profitability and infrastructure constraints limit nationwide rollout. Regulatory scrutiny of online food and grocery platforms, as seen in Kenya's recent market study, is likely to inform future rules on contracts, data and consumer protection.
Current State of the Market
Competitive intensity in MEA is uneven. In the Gulf (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait), rapid grocery and essentials delivery has become a standard part of retail. Careem Quik, Talabat Mart, Instashop, and retailer apps such as Carrefour's "NOW" and LuLu Online all advertise delivery within 15-60 minutes in major UAE cities. In contrast, parts of sub-Saharan Africa have seen retrenchment: Jumia has shut down Jumia Food in seven markets and is exiting South Africa and Tunisia to focus on a smaller set of "core" countries.
Key Players and New Entrants
In the GCC, the main Q-commerce players are regional platforms (Talabat, Careem, Instashop) and large grocers (Carrefour via Majid Al Futtaim, LuLu, Noon's grocery formats), often integrated into super-apps or retailer ecosystems. In North Africa, Egypt's Breakfast operates an integrated quick-commerce model with its own fulfillment centers and last-mile fleet. At the same time, platforms such as Talabat and Glovo connect consumers to supermarkets and convenience stores. In Kenya and other African markets, Glovo and a smaller set of food-delivery apps have dominated online food and grocery ordering following the exit of Jumia Food.
Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions
In 2024, Talabat was listed in Dubai, raising around US$2 billion and valuing the business at about US$10 billion, signalling capital-market acceptance of food and quick-commerce platforms in the Gulf. Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour business has launched a 24/7 express-delivery service in Dubai, offering 60-minute fulfilment and more than 10,000 SKUs, reinforcing retailer-led Q-commerce. In Egypt, Breadfast raised US$10 million from the EBRD and others in 2025 to expand fulfilment centres across Cairo, Giza, Alexandria and Mansoura. Meanwhile, Jumia's closure of Jumia Food in multiple markets represents a major withdrawal from everyday Q-commerce in parts of Africa.
A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 8 Reports, Covering 800+ Tables and 900+ Figures
Africa and Middle East & Africa Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Egypt Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Israel Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Kenya Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Nigeria Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Saudi Arabia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook South Africa Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook United Arab Emirates Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
Report Scope for Each Report
Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
Gross Merchandise Value Gross Merchandise Volume Average Order Value Order Frequency per Year
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type
Groceries and Staples Fruits and Vegetables Snacks and Beverages Personal Care and Hygiene Pharmaceuticals and Health Products Home Decor Clothing and Accessories Electronics Others
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode
Instant Bank Transfer Wallets and Digital Payments Credit and Debit Cards Cash on Delivery
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group
Gen Z (15-25) Millennials (26-39) Gen X (40-55) Baby Boomers (Above 55)
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier
Tier 1 Cities Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model
Inventory-led Model Hyper-local Model Multi-vendor Platform Model Others
Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time
Delivery in 30 Minutes Delivery 30-60 Minutes Delivery in 3 Hours
Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics
Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier Average Subscription Uptake Average Delivery Time
Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition
Advertising Revenue Delivery Fee Revenue Subscription Revenue
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type
Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type Average Order Value by Product Type Order Frequency by Product Type
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode
Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode Average Order Value by Payment Mode
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group
Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group Average Order Value by Age Group
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier
Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier Average Order Value by Location Tier Order Frequency by Location Tier
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model
Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model Average Order Value by Business Model
Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time
Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time Average Order Value by Delivery Time Order Frequency by Delivery Time
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