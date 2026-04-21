Africa And Middle East Quick Commerce Report 2026: Market To Reach $4.9 Billion By 2029 - Talabat, Careem, And Breadfast Lead Growth As Super-Apps And Vertical Integration Drive Regional Expansion

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The quick commerce market in Africa and Middle East is expected to grow by 8.8% annually, reaching US$3.5 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.2 billion to approximately US$4.9 billion.



Over the next 2-4 years, GCC Q-commerce is likely to consolidate further around a small number of scaled ecosystems (Talabat, Careem, large grocers), with dark-store density and integration with loyalty/payment programmes as main competitive levers. Egypt and a few North African markets are expected to continue growing vertically integrated grocery models, supported by new capital.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the expansion of Q-commerce will remain selective and urban-focused, as platforms prioritize profitability and infrastructure constraints limit nationwide rollout. Regulatory scrutiny of online food and grocery platforms, as seen in Kenya's recent market study, is likely to inform future rules on contracts, data and consumer protection.

Current State of the Market

Competitive intensity in MEA is uneven. In the Gulf (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait), rapid grocery and essentials delivery has become a standard part of retail. Careem Quik, Talabat Mart, Instashop, and retailer apps such as Carrefour's "NOW" and LuLu Online all advertise delivery within 15-60 minutes in major UAE cities. In contrast, parts of sub-Saharan Africa have seen retrenchment: Jumia has shut down Jumia Food in seven markets and is exiting South Africa and Tunisia to focus on a smaller set of "core" countries.

Key Players and New Entrants



In the GCC, the main Q-commerce players are regional platforms (Talabat, Careem, Instashop) and large grocers (Carrefour via Majid Al Futtaim, LuLu, Noon's grocery formats), often integrated into super-apps or retailer ecosystems. In North Africa, Egypt's Breakfast operates an integrated quick-commerce model with its own fulfillment centers and last-mile fleet. At the same time, platforms such as Talabat and Glovo connect consumers to supermarkets and convenience stores. In Kenya and other African markets, Glovo and a smaller set of food-delivery apps have dominated online food and grocery ordering following the exit of Jumia Food.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



In 2024, Talabat was listed in Dubai, raising around US$2 billion and valuing the business at about US$10 billion, signalling capital-market acceptance of food and quick-commerce platforms in the Gulf. Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour business has launched a 24/7 express-delivery service in Dubai, offering 60-minute fulfilment and more than 10,000 SKUs, reinforcing retailer-led Q-commerce. In Egypt, Breadfast raised US$10 million from the EBRD and others in 2025 to expand fulfilment centres across Cairo, Giza, Alexandria and Mansoura. Meanwhile, Jumia's closure of Jumia Food in multiple markets represents a major withdrawal from everyday Q-commerce in parts of Africa.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 8 Reports, Covering 800+ Tables and 900+ Figures



Africa and Middle East & Africa Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Egypt Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Israel Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Kenya Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Nigeria Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Saudi Arabia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Africa Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook United Arab Emirates Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Report Scope for Each Report

Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Order Value Order Frequency per Year

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Product Type



Groceries and Staples

Fruits and Vegetables

Snacks and Beverages

Personal Care and Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals and Health Products

Home Decor

Clothing and Accessories

Electronics Others

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Payment Mode



Instant Bank Transfer

Wallets and Digital Payments

Credit and Debit Cards Cash on Delivery

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Age Group



Gen Z (15-25)

Millennials (26-39)

Gen X (40-55) Baby Boomers (Above 55)

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Location Tier



Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Business Model



Inventory-led Model

Hyper-local Model

Multi-vendor Platform Model Others

Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Delivery Time



Delivery in 30 Minutes

Delivery 30-60 Minutes Delivery in 3 Hours

Quick Commerce Consumer Behavior and Demographics



Average Subscription Uptake by Age Group

Average Subscription Uptake by Location Tier

Average Subscription Uptake Average Delivery Time

Quick Commerce Revenue Structure and Composition



Advertising Revenue

Delivery Fee Revenue Subscription Revenue

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Product Type



Gross Merchandise Value by Product Type

Gross Merchandise Volume by Product Type

Average Order Value by Product Type Order Frequency by Product Type

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Payment Mode



Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Mode

Gross Merchandise Volume by Payment Mode Average Order Value by Payment Mode

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Age Group



Gross Merchandise Value by Age Group

Gross Merchandise Volume by Age Group Average Order Value by Age Group

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Location Tier



Gross Merchandise Value by Location Tier

Gross Merchandise Volume by Location Tier

Average Order Value by Location Tier Order Frequency by Location Tier

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Business Model



Gross Merchandise Value by Business Model

Gross Merchandise Volume by Business Model Average Order Value by Business Model

Quick Commerce Operational Metrics by Delivery Time



Gross Merchandise Value by Delivery Time

Gross Merchandise Volume by Delivery Time

Average Order Value by Delivery Time Order Frequency by Delivery Time

Key Attributes:

