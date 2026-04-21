Women Will Not Remain Silent: BJP Leaders Target Oppn At 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' In UP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Strong political reactions and sharp rhetoric marked the 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha over its link to delimitation.

Addressing the rally, BJP MLA Gulabo Devi made a controversial remark targeting Opposition parties. She said,“...Today, this Opposition can make someone a Prime Minister or an MP, but when it comes to the interests of common women, their condition becomes like that of a frog. For a frog, whether you place it on a silver spoon or a gold spoon, with its dirty mentality, it will still jump back into the drain. Therefore, whether they become an MP or anything else, their mentality will not change.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Neeraj Bora said,“This rally condemns Samajwadi Party and Congress' treacherous policy, and their anti-women mentality... The women of the country and the half population are in anger and outrage...”

BJP MLC Lalji Verma also accused the Opposition of historically resisting women's empowerment. He claimed,“SP, Congress, and the entire Opposition have tried to stop the women's reservation that is going to be implemented in 2029, against which the BJP is campaigning across the country. Congress has always been against women's reservation... When Babasaheb Ambedkar brought a Bill to Parliament for the Hindu Code Bill for women, Congress had also opposed it...”

Highlighting participation in the march, State Women Commission Vice-President Charu Choudhary said,“You have seen that even in this scorching heat, the number of women was in thousands. This shows that women will no longer remain silent; they will fight for their rights. Since our Prime Minister took over the leadership of the country, he has run countless schemes to empower women... When it was time to strengthen them politically, he talked about giving 33 per cent reservation under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.”

During the padyatra, slogans were raised against the Congress and Samajwadi Party, with participants expressing anger over the Bill's defeat. The protest was part of a larger political mobilisation by the BJP to highlight the issue of women's reservation and target Opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Lucknow, marching from his residence to the state Assembly along with ministers, party leaders and a large number of women participants. The march was organised to protest against the defeat of the women's reservation Bill and to mobilise public opinion ahead of upcoming political contests.