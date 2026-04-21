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Democratic Leader Urges FBI Chief to Step Down Over Conduct Concerns
(MENAFN) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday demanded the resignation of FBI Director Kash Patel, pointing to newly surfaced allegations questioning his behavior and ability to serve in the role.
While addressing the Senate, Schumer referenced recent coverage, as stated by reports, which alleged that Patel has shown a recurring pattern of “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” claiming that he is “known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication."
Schumer argued that these claims reinforce longstanding concerns among Senate Democrats, stating that the findings “only confirmed what Senate Democrats have said from the start — Kash Patel is not simply unqualified. He's a grave risk to the rule of law and to American national security.”
The New York senator also revealed that he had formally requested acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to secure and maintain all documents and communications related to Patel’s alleged actions before “the Trump administration tries to brush it under the rug.”
According to Schumer, leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation requires consistency and professionalism—standards he believes are currently not being met.
"Americans deserve steady, sober leadership from their FBI director and they're not getting it, (it) seems, in any way," he said.
He ended his remarks with a clear demand for Patel’s resignation, warning: “Patel must resign immediately. Every day he remains in office subjects America to serious and unnecessary risks.”
In response to the allegations, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the publication responsible for the report, which, according to reports, relied on information from more than two dozen unnamed sources. The outlet, however, rejected the claims made in the lawsuit and defended its reporting, describing the legal action as “meritless.”
While addressing the Senate, Schumer referenced recent coverage, as stated by reports, which alleged that Patel has shown a recurring pattern of “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” claiming that he is “known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication."
Schumer argued that these claims reinforce longstanding concerns among Senate Democrats, stating that the findings “only confirmed what Senate Democrats have said from the start — Kash Patel is not simply unqualified. He's a grave risk to the rule of law and to American national security.”
The New York senator also revealed that he had formally requested acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to secure and maintain all documents and communications related to Patel’s alleged actions before “the Trump administration tries to brush it under the rug.”
According to Schumer, leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation requires consistency and professionalism—standards he believes are currently not being met.
"Americans deserve steady, sober leadership from their FBI director and they're not getting it, (it) seems, in any way," he said.
He ended his remarks with a clear demand for Patel’s resignation, warning: “Patel must resign immediately. Every day he remains in office subjects America to serious and unnecessary risks.”
In response to the allegations, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the publication responsible for the report, which, according to reports, relied on information from more than two dozen unnamed sources. The outlet, however, rejected the claims made in the lawsuit and defended its reporting, describing the legal action as “meritless.”
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