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Swiss Homes Get Soundproof Windows To Combat F-35 Jet Noise

Swiss Homes Get Soundproof Windows To Combat F-35 Jet Noise


2026-04-21 04:04:19
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Residents living near to Swiss military airbases in Payerne, Meiringen and Emmen will receive noise protection windows to reduce the noise generated by F-35A military jets. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss homes get soundproof windows to combat F-35 jet noise This content was published on April 21, 2026 - 08:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr F-35: les immeubles alentour équipés de fenêtres anti-bruit Original Read more: F-35: les immeubles alentour équipés de fenêtres anti-

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Some 230 buildings are affected. No fewer than 170 homes in Emmen and 30 in Payerne and Meiringen will be equipped, the Federal Department of Defence said on Monday.

The government has asked parliament for a credit of CHF30 million to pay for the work.

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Installation work is scheduled to start in 2027. The population of the three regions will be informed over the course of the week.

Other buildings in the area around the air bases have already been equipped. In all, 550 homes are affected by the noise pollution.

Switzerland plans to obtain 30 American F-35A jets. These jets are to be stationed at Payerne from 2028, at Meiringen from 2030 and at Emmen from 2032.

More More Foreign Affairs US circumvents Swiss payment freeze for Patriot air-defence system

This content was published on Mar 26, 2026 The US has been redirecting Swiss payments intended for the F‐35 fighter jet to cover Patriot costs.

Read more: US circumvents Swiss payment freeze for Patriot air-defence s

Adapted from French by AI/mga

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