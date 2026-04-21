Swiss Homes Get Soundproof Windows To Combat F-35 Jet Noise

Some 230 buildings are affected. No fewer than 170 homes in Emmen and 30 in Payerne and Meiringen will be equipped, the Federal Department of Defence said on Monday.

The government has asked parliament for a credit of CHF30 million to pay for the work.

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Installation work is scheduled to start in 2027. The population of the three regions will be informed over the course of the week.

Other buildings in the area around the air bases have already been equipped. In all, 550 homes are affected by the noise pollution.

Switzerland plans to obtain 30 American F-35A jets. These jets are to be stationed at Payerne from 2028, at Meiringen from 2030 and at Emmen from 2032.

This content was published on Mar 26, 2026 The US has been redirecting Swiss payments intended for the F‐35 fighter jet to cover Patriot costs.

Adapted from French by AI/mga