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Corporate News - Portfolio Update Matador Secondary Private Equity AG April 21, 2026, Portfolio Once Again Cash Flow Positive, Favorable Investment Climate


2026-04-21 04:03:47
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Quarter Results
Corporate News - Portfolio Update Matador Secondary Private Equity AG April 21, 2026, Portfolio once again cash flow positive, favorable investment climate
21.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Corporate News Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Portfolio Update April 21, 2026
  • Private equity portfolio significantly cash flow positive in Q1 2026
  • Annual General Meeting on 16 April approved all motions
  • Favourable investment climate for new secondary investments
Sarnen, April 21, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, an investment company focused on and specialising in secondary private equity investments, can look back on a successful first quarter 2026. The private equity portfolio performed as strongly as usual in the first quarter of 2026, generating a significantly positive cash flow. According to preliminary unaudited figures for Q1 2026, distributions amounted to approximately CHF 1.5 million, with only around CHF 280k in capital deployed. As in five of the last six quarters, a positive portfolio cash flow was achieved. Dr Florian Dillinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments:“The consistently strong performance underscores the high quality of the underlying private equity portfolio. Particularly noteworthy is the broad diversification across different regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years of the funds. This structure proved to be a stabilising factor in a market environment that remains volatile. This quality and the continuing upward trend in returns form a solid foundation for the next financial years.” At the 17th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Matador Secondary Private Equity AG approved all motions put forward by the Board of Directors. A volatile business environment is creating attractive opportunities for new investments in the secondary market. Having already seen higher discounts last year, this trend is currently continuing. Thanks to a vetted investment pipeline, the management of Matador AG is always in a good position to execute targeted new investments provided there is sufficient capital available. About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA. Contact Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Tel: +41 41 662 1062
Email: ...
Additional features:
File: Corporate News - Portfolio Update Matador Secondary Private Equity AG April 21, 2026, Portfolio once again cash flow positive, favorable investment climate End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5
6060 Sarnen
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (41) 662 10 62
Fax: 0041 (41) 661 08 62
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0042797206
Valor: A0Q3W8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange
EQS News ID: 2311604

End of News EQS News Service

2311604 21.04.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN21042026004691010666ID1111009097



EQS Group

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