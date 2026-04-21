SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

SURTECO GROUP SE: Revenue and profit in 2025 at the upper end of the revised forecast. Good start into year 2026

21.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Press Release SURTECO GROUP SE: Revenue and profit in 2025 at the upper end of the revised forecast.

Good start into year 2026



Revenue of € 821.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 80.2 million in 2025 Preliminary revenue for Q1 2026 of € 208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million. Buttenwiesen, 21 April 2026 – In business year 2025, the SURTECO Group's revenue was € 821.2 million, down 4 % from the previous year's figure of € 856.6 million. Taking into account negative currency effects compared with the previous year and the decline in revenue from the discontinued impregnation business, organic revenue declined by 2 %. EBITDA declined by 24 % to € 72.1 million (2024: € 94.4 million), and adjusted EBITDA (excluding one-time items such as transaction and advisory costs) fell by 16 % to € 80.2 million from € 95.3 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) amounted to € 13.7 million (2024: € 35.4 million). After deducting taxes and a financial result that was impacted by negative currency exchange rate effects, the Group reported a net loss of € 14.3 million, compared with a net profit of € 8.4 million in the previous year. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board have decided to retain liquidity within the company and to offset the net loss for the year in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). Consequently, no dividend proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting. For year 2026, the Group expects revenue of between € 780 million and € 830 million and adjusted EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 90 million. According to preliminary figures, SURTECO got off to a good start in the business year 2026 with revenue of € 208.4 million (previous year: € 222.3 million) and adjusted EBITDA of € 26.7 million (previous year: € 26.7 million). The corresponding margin (EBITDA adjusted / revenue) increase from 12.0 % in the first quarter 2025 to 12.8% in the first quarter 2026. Reported EBITDA rose by 20 % to € 23.5 million, up from € 19.5 million in the previous year. The 2025 annual report and further information about SURTECO GROUP SE are available online at The final report for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on 30 April 2026. Contact: SURTECO GROUP SE

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508



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Profile of SURTECO SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 821 million. The SURTECO Group's customers are primarily from the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior finishing sector. More information on the company is available at: The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments. Important indicators of SURTECO GROUP SE (in € million) 2024 2025 Variation Consolidated sales 856.6 821.2 -4 - of which Surfaces 265.8 253.1 -5 - of which Edgebands 149.6 140.0 -6 - of which Profiles 130.0 133.6 +3 -of which North America 263.1 250.0 -5 -of which Asia / Pacific 48.1 44.5 -7 Foreign sales in % 81 81 - EBITDA 94.4 72.1 -24 EBITDA adjusted 1) 2) 95.3 80.2 -16 - of which Surfaces 26.9 16.6 -38 - of which Edgebands 25.0 22.9 -8 - of which Profiles 17.0 18.4 +8 -of which North America 27.5 21.5 -21 -of which Asia / Pacific 6.8 5.8 -15 EBT 19.6 -10.8 -155 Consolidated net profit / loss 8.4 -14.3 -270 Earnings per share in € 3 0.54 -0.92 -270 Cash flow from current business operations 64.9 48.8 -25 Free Cashflow 37.1 21.1 -43 Adjusted for transaction costs, consulting fees, and provisions for personnel-related measures Difference from the net segment results due to internal allocations and central costs Based on a number of shares amounting to 15,505,731 21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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