Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion announces global availability of the environmental sensing platform SEN62

21.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Media Release 21.04.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Sensirion announces global availability of the environmental sensing platform SEN62 Sensirion is pleased to announce the general market availability of the SEN62, a compact environmental sensing module that measures key air quality parameters such as particulate matter, humidity and temperature. Designed for easy and cost‐efficient integration into a wide range of devices, the SEN62 is now available for purchase through our global network of trusted channel partners.

Stäfa, Switzerland – As part of the SEN6x family, the SEN62 offers a user‐friendly solution for monitoring particulate matter (PM), humidity and temperature (RH/T). Its factory‐calibrated output and ready‐to‐use algorithms significantly reduce engineering effort and shorten time to market and costs. The integrated algorithms handle data processing, enabling device manufacturers to focus on product development, application design and user experience rather than calibration or complex optimization steps.

Typical applications for the SEN62 include air purifiers, HVAC systems, smart home devices and air quality monitors that require reliable and compact environmental sensing. These use cases benefit in particular from the SEN62's ability to support compatibility with building standards such as RESET® and the WELL Building StandardTM, making it an excellent fit for applications where certified indoor air quality performance is essential. A key component that enables the SEN6x platform is Sensirion's SPS6x, a miniaturized MEMS-based PM sensing component. Serving as the foundation of the module's PM measurement capability, it delivers reliable performance in a compact form factor, making the integrated design of the SEN6x platform both efficient and highly scalable. “The SEN62 serves as the entry-level product within our SEN6x platform by offering a compact and highly reliable solution for PM and RH/T measurements. Its simple integration and ready-to-use output data help accelerate product development and support businesses in delivering high-performance air quality solutions,” says David Carminati, Product Manager for Particulate Matter Sensors & Environmental Nodes at Sensirion. For more information or to obtain the SEN62, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner. About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1,200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Its product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at . Additional features:

File: Sensirion`s SEN62 End of Media Release

