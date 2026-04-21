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Aquis Stock Exchange - Restoration To Trading
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Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange - Restoration to trading
21-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 21 April 2026:
Silverwood Brands Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SLWD
ISIN: GB00BNRRGD95
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:...
Website: Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2311548 21-Apr-2026
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