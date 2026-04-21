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Mensch Und Maschine Software SE Presents Q1 Report 2026
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Mensch und Maschine Software SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Q1 Report 2026
21.04.2026 / 08:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Most profitable quarter ever in M+M's history
- Growth drivers: M+M Software & moderate cost level
- EBIT and net profit growing by double digits
Wessling, April 21, 2026 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, started 2026 with the most profitable quarter in the company's history. EBIT and net profit rose by double digits to new historical records. Growth drivers were a solid M+M Software business and moderate cost level due to the personnel consolidation in the previous year.
Group sales increased to EUR 71.56 mln (PY: 66.02 / +8.4%), with EUR 34.26 mln (PY: 32.63 / +5.0%) from M+M Software and EUR 37.30 mln (PY: 33.39 / +11.7%) from the Digitization segment. Group gross profit amounted to EUR 51.57 mln (PY: 49.44 / +4.3%), with EUR 30.85 mln (PY: 28.98 / +6.5%) from M+M Software and EUR 20.72 mln (PY: 20.47) from Digitization, where the weak +1.2% growth was more than offset by lower segment expenses.
Operating profit EBIT at EUR 18.32 mln (PY: 16.11 / +13.7%) achieved the best quarterly value in the company's history, with EUR 13.04 mln (PY: 11.32 / +15.2%) from M+M Software and EUR 5.28 mln (PY: 4.79 / +10.3%) from Digitization. EBIT margin rose to 25.6% (PY: 24.4%). Net profit after minority shares at EUR 11.92 mln (PY: 10.50 / +13.5%), or 73 Cents (PY: 63 / +16%) per share also reached the best quarterly earnings ever.
Operating cash flow, which in 2023/24 had benefited significantly from billing time differences for Autodesk 3YR contracts and in 2025 was correspondingly lower due to the technical counter-effect, is on the rise again at EUR 19.13 mln (PY: EUR 16.11 mln / +19%), or 117 Cents per share (PY: 96).
M+M Founder/Chairman Adi Drotleff and CFO Markus Pech are satisfied:“Based on the strong start to the year and the reduced cost base due to the consolidated headcount, we confirm our targets for the current fiscal year 2026, namely +11-19% to 211-226 Cents in EPS and EUR 54.5-58.5 mln in EBIT and plan for 220-240 Cents dividend after 200 Cents for 2025.”
Cover story of the Q1 report 2026:
“Routine tasks in software development - simply delegated to AI”
21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)815 3933-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)815 3933-100
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0006580806
|WKN:
|658 080
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2311652
|
2311652 21.04.2026 CET/CEST
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