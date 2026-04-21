Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Q1 Report 2026

21.04.2026 / 08:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Most profitable quarter ever in M+M's history

- Growth drivers: M+M Software & moderate cost level

- EBIT and net profit growing by double digits

Wessling, April 21, 2026 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, started 2026 with the most profitable quarter in the company's history. EBIT and net profit rose by double digits to new historical records. Growth drivers were a solid M+M Software business and moderate cost level due to the personnel consolidation in the previous year.

Group sales increased to EUR 71.56 mln (PY: 66.02 / +8.4%), with EUR 34.26 mln (PY: 32.63 / +5.0%) from M+M Software and EUR 37.30 mln (PY: 33.39 / +11.7%) from the Digitization segment. Group gross profit amounted to EUR 51.57 mln (PY: 49.44 / +4.3%), with EUR 30.85 mln (PY: 28.98 / +6.5%) from M+M Software and EUR 20.72 mln (PY: 20.47) from Digitization, where the weak +1.2% growth was more than offset by lower segment expenses.

Operating profit EBIT at EUR 18.32 mln (PY: 16.11 / +13.7%) achieved the best quarterly value in the company's history, with EUR 13.04 mln (PY: 11.32 / +15.2%) from M+M Software and EUR 5.28 mln (PY: 4.79 / +10.3%) from Digitization. EBIT margin rose to 25.6% (PY: 24.4%). Net profit after minority shares at EUR 11.92 mln (PY: 10.50 / +13.5%), or 73 Cents (PY: 63 / +16%) per share also reached the best quarterly earnings ever.

Operating cash flow, which in 2023/24 had benefited significantly from billing time differences for Autodesk 3YR contracts and in 2025 was correspondingly lower due to the technical counter-effect, is on the rise again at EUR 19.13 mln (PY: EUR 16.11 mln / +19%), or 117 Cents per share (PY: 96).

M+M Founder/Chairman Adi Drotleff and CFO Markus Pech are satisfied:“Based on the strong start to the year and the reduced cost base due to the consolidated headcount, we confirm our targets for the current fiscal year 2026, namely +11-19% to 211-226 Cents in EPS and EUR 54.5-58.5 mln in EBIT and plan for 220-240 Cents dividend after 200 Cents for 2025.”

Cover story of the Q1 report 2026:

“Routine tasks in software development - simply delegated to AI”

21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

