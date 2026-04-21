Forum Spotlights Development Of Qatar's Real Estate Brokerage Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The real estate brokerage profession is one of the core pillars of market organisation as it plays a key role in promoting transparency, building trust among stakeholders, and ensuring adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks, thereby safeguarding rights and supporting a stable investment environment, said Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), addressing the Second Real Estate Brokers Forum, yesterday.

The forum witnessed broad participation from real estate brokers and representatives of relevant entities, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance market efficiency and promote transparency and professionalism in the real estate sector.

It addressed key topics related to the development of the real estate brokerage market amid current changes, and ways to respond to them through the advancement of legislation and the strengthening of professional awareness. It also reviewed the regulations governing real estate financing and their role in organizing the market and supporting its stability, in a way that ensures balance among all stakeholders.

Delivering the opening speech Eng. Al Obaidli said,“The real estate brokerage profession represents a fundamental pillar in regulating the market, given its central role in building trust among parties to real estate transactions and ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks. This supports a stable investment environment and enhances the sector's attractiveness.”

He stressed the Authority's commitment to continuously developing regulatory and legislative frameworks and enhancing the competence of practitioners, in line with the rapid developments witnessed by the real estate sector.

“In line with the Authority's responsibilities, we continue to develop the regulatory framework of the brokerage profession by updating legislation, enhancing workforce capabilities, and reinforcing compliance with professional standards, in a manner that keeps pace with changes and contributes to the sustainability of the real estate sector,” he added

Eng. Al Obaidli further noted that the Authority intends to launch a competition to honour top three real estate brokers, based on clear professional criteria, including compliance with regulations, professional practice, and contribution to enhancing transparency and attracting investment. This initiative aims to motivate outstanding brokers and foster a culture of positive competition, ultimately improving performance quality and elevating the brokerage profession as a key pillar of sector sustainability.

The event also featured a panel discussion bringing together the Authority and real estate brokers, during which participants engaged in open dialogue on a number of shared concerns, exchanging ideas and proposals to strengthen cooperation, align perspectives, and enhance the quality of services in the real estate sector.