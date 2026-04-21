Juniper Green Energy Makes History As India's First FDRE Project Enters Commissioning Phase

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India India's energy transition reaches a defining milestone - Juniper's integrated 259 MWp Solar, 280 MW Wind, and 200 MWh BESS project enters commissioning phase across Rajasthan and Gujarat Juniper races ahead of all industry peers to become the FIRST RE developer to begin commissioning under the SJVN FDRE scheme, delivering firm, clean power to Haryana just as summer demand peaks

Having already pioneered India's first merchant BESS in Bikaner, Juniper Green Energy Limited now achieves another landmark - beginning commissioning of India's first Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project under Government of India's Flagship FDRE Guidelines, marking yet another historic first for the Indian power sector. The integrated project combines 259 MWp Solar, 280 MW Wind, and 200 MWh BESS spanning Rajasthan and Gujarat, designed to deliver reliable, Firm and Dispatchable clean power aligned precisely to grid demand.



Juniper Green Energy's FDRE power plant in Fatehgarh, Barmer, Rajasthan



“This marks the start of India's first Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project - a defining milestone in our vision to deliver firm and dispatchable renewable power. It reflects Juniper Green Energy's strong execution capabilities, technological depth, and commitment to shaping the future of sustainable energy. By seamlessly integrating solar, wind, and battery storage at utility scale, we are not only demonstrating India's clean energy potential but also setting new benchmarks for reliability and innovation in the sector. FDRE is not just a project type - it is our conviction about how India will power its future,” said Ankush Malik, CEO, Juniper Green Energy Limited.

The FDRE Framework: Powering India's Grid on Demand

As India's renewable energy capacity grew rapidly, grid stability became a pressing concern - solar stops generating at night and wind cannot be dispatched on demand. To bridge this gap, the Ministry of Power notified FDRE guidelines in June 2023, requiring developers to integrate solar, wind, and battery storage into a single project capable of delivering firm, scheduled power aligned precisely to Discom demand profiles. Unlike conventional renewables, FDRE is firm and dispatchable - making it, for the first time, a clean and reliable alternative to coal-based thermal generation



Key Project Milestones

The 259 MWp solar capacity commenced commercial operations in March 2026, while the 200 MWh BESS capacity began commercial operations in April 2026.



Delivering Clean Power When Haryana Needs It Most

As temperatures soar across North India in the summer months ahead, electricity demand in Haryana is expected to touch record highs. By commissioning its FDRE project ahead of schedule, Juniper Green Energy is directly addressing this critical need - delivering firm, renewable power that is both clean and dependable.



The SJVN FDRE Tender

Juniper Green Energy's FDRE project was awarded under a landmark tender floated by SJVN Limited under its SJVN FDRE Scheme, attracting India's leading renewable energy developers in a competitive reverse auction process. Juniper signed a 200 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SJVN, which has in turn executed a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), ensuring firm, clean renewable power to the state of Haryana. Of all the developers who successfully bid under this tender, Juniper Green Energy is the FIRST to begin commissioning and supply power.



FDRE: The Future of India's Energy Transformation

The transformative impact of FDRE on India's energy sector is multi-dimensional - enabling distribution companies to procure clean power that truly mirrors their demand patterns, while driving large-scale investment in battery storage and accelerating India's domestic storage ecosystem. Since the Ministry of Power issued FDRE guidelines in 2023, over 10 tenders aggregating more than 14 GW of FDRE capacity have been launched by central and state agencies including SJVN, NHPC, SECI and NTPC, with approximately 10 GW already under construction - representing one of the fastest-growing segments in India's utility-scale renewable energy market.



For Juniper Green Energy, FDRE represents a core pillar of its long-term strategy. The company is at the forefront of India's transition to firm and dispatchable renewable energy, actively shaping the market through advanced integration of solar, wind, and energy storage, and by leading early execution under national FDRE programs. As new tender cycles emerge across central and state agencies, Juniper is well-positioned to continue leading from the front - developing and commissioning large-scale FDRE projects, delivering reliable clean power, and setting new benchmarks in execution, innovation, and grid-ready renewable solutions in India.

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. It is headquartered in Delhi NCR since October 2018; the company has grown its operational capacity to approximately 1.66 GWp (as of Jan 14th, 2026). With expertise spanning the entire project lifecycle – from initial concept to construction and development across India – Juniper Green Energy provides energy solutions and undertakes large-scale projects, thus playing a role in India's shift towards clean energy.



Juniper Green Energy is a part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified investment group based in Singapore. AT Capital Group focuses on sectors including Renewable Energy, Residential and Commercial Real Estate, with a presence in India, the GCC, and Europe. Within India, the Group also operates Experion Developers, a leading real estate company focused on luxury and sustainable developments across key locations in the country.

Disclaimer

JUNIPER GREEN ENERGY LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public issuance of its Equity Shares (“ Issue”) and has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“ DRHP”) dated June 27, 2025, with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“ SEBI”) and the Stock Exchanges. The DRHP is available on the website of the Company at, SEBI at, as well as on the websites of the BRLMs, i.e., ICICI Securities Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited at,, and, respectively and the websites of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited at and, respectively. Potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risks, please see the section entitled“Risk Factors” on page 72 of the DRHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for making any investment decision and should instead rely on the Red Herring Prospectus, when filed, for making investment decisions This announcement is not an issue of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This announcement has been prepared for publication in India only and is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.



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