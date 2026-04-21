Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|174,380
|28,838,121
|14 April 2026
|5,536
|187.2
|1,036,600
|15 April 2026
|6,611
|188.4
|1,245,723
|16 April 2026
|1,714
|189.4
|324,625
|17 April 2026
|1,605
|189.8
|304,643
|20 April 2026
|10,086
|192.6
|1,942,384
|Accumulated under the program
|199,932
|33,692,096
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 621,336 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.74% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
|
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... | ...
Attachments
-
Appendix_Company announcement no 11_2026
Company announcement no 11_2026
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