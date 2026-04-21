Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 13 April 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 32.1 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17