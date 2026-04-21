UAE Announces Dismantling Iran-Linked Group Plotting 'Terror' Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State Security Department in the United Arab Emirates announced on Monday, April 20, 2026, dismantling of a terrorist organization and the arrest of its members for their involvement in clandestine activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilizing the country.

According to the agency, the cell was planning systematic acts of terrorism and sabotage across the United Arab Emirates.

In an official statement, the department revealed that investigations into the group's members uncovered direct links to Iran. The findings showed that the operatives adopted extremist ideologies that threatened internal security, carrying out recruitment efforts through secret meetings as part of a coordinated scheme with foreign entities to gain access to sensitive sites.

The statement further noted that surveillance and subsequent probes tracked the group holding clandestine meetings both within the UAE and abroad with terrorist elements and suspicious organizations. These activities were reportedly intended to portray the state in a negative light, while the group also engaged in illicit collection and transfer of funds to questionable foreign parties.

The suspects are facing several charges, including the establishment and management of a secret organization within the state, pledging allegiance to foreign powers, and endangering national unity and social peace.

