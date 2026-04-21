Kuwaiti Actress Hayat Al Fahad Passes Away After Career Full Of Achievements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Renown Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with illness, leaving behind a rich artistic legacy spanning more than six decades.

The late actress was one of the most prominent figures in the region's entertainment scene. She presented dozens of distinguished works in television, theater, and cinema, contributing significantly to the formation of a rich Gulf artistic heritage.

Hayat Al Fahad participated in numerous works that achieved widespread popularity in Kuwait and the Gulf region, contributing to the development of the dramatic landscape through diverse roles that portrayed social and humanitarian issues.

Taking a mindful approach to news: How to avoid information overload Qatari film 'Theatre of Dreams' selected for Tribeca Film Festival 2026 official programme UAE announces dismantling Iran-linked group plotting 'terror' operations

Read Also

Throughout her career, she collaborated with a constellation of prominent actors, including Abdulhussain Abdulredha, Saad Al Faraj, Suad Abdullah, Ghanem Al Saleh, Khalid Al Nafisi, and Mohammed Al Mansour, making her one of the pillars of Gulf television and theater.