Support To Rural Economy Dwindling Under TDP-Led Coalition Rule, Says Jagan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 21 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday asserted that under Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government in the state, support to the rural economy is dwindling.

Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted how the implementation of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA has contracted during the two-year period.

In a post on 'X', the former Chief Minister cited the figures from MGNREGA, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

“From the perspective of Rural economy, effective implementation of the MGNREGA is of vital importance. This programme enhances disposable incomes in rural sections who have highest marginal propensity to consume, thereby supporting Rural consumption. Historically, Andhra Pradesh (AP) has been considered one of the best-performing states in MGNREGA implementation,” posted the YSRCP chief.

“Over the last two years of the TDP alliance Government, we have witnessed the State lagging on this front. On almost all parameters, such as Approved labour budget, Total Households worked and Expenditure and so forth, the performance signals contraction over last two years. This is also evident from low GST and Sales tax growth during the last two years, clearly indicating lower purchasing power and consequently lower demand,” he wrote.

“The TDP alliance Government is too preoccupied with indulging in corruption driven by unquenchable thirst for wealth and does not have the bandwidth to focus on the problems confronting the people of the State,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister will Tuesday begin a three-day visit to Pulivendula, the Assembly constituency he represents in YSR Kadapa district.

As per the schedule, he will arrive in Pulivendula at 4 P.M. on April 21 and conduct a Praja Darbar at the Bhakarapuram camp office, followed by an overnight stay.

On April 22, he will leave at 9 A.M. to visit Ippatla village in Lingala mandal to console the family of late YSRCP leader Sudhakar Reddy, and later return to Pulivendula camp office to hold another Praja Darbar, where he will stay for the night. The next day he will return from Pulivendula.