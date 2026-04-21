Sahm Obtains DFSA Licence In The DIFC To Strengthen Its Presence In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm, a fintech-driven investment services provider, today announced that it has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), further strengthening Valuable Capital Group Limited(VCGL)'s presence in the region. Issued to its UAE entity, Sahm Financial Limited, the licence marks a significant step in establishing the firm's regulated operations within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Under this licence, Sahm Financial Limited is authorised to undertake a range of regulated activities, including advising on financial products, arranging deals in investments, and dealing in investments as agent. It also permits the firm to serve retail clients and to hold or control client assets, in line with the DFSA's high standards of investor protection and market integrity.

“We are honoured to receive this DFSA licence and to deepen our commitment to the UAE market,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited (DIFC) and Sahm Capital (KSA), Chief Strategy Officer at Valuable Capital Group.“Dubai has established itself as one of the world's most vibrant and dynamic financial hubs, home to a well-educated, tech-savvy, and sophisticated investor community with a strong appetite for innovative and globally accessible investment solutions. We look forward to contributing to this thriving ecosystem by offering UAE investors greater choice, seamless access to both regional and international markets, and a secure, user-centric trading experience.”

Sahm's entry into the UAE builds upon the successful operations of the Group's Saudi entity, which was licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) in 2024. The Group has rapidly developed an intuitive all-in-one platform, Sahm App, that allows users to trade Saudi and US markets efficiently. With its focus on simplicity, powerful trading tools, and excellent customer support, Sahm has earned strong appreciation from investors across the Kingdom, surpassing one million users.

Now regulated in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Sahm is well-positioned to serve the growing and diverse investor base across the GCC. The Group remains fully committed to compliance, innovation, and delivering high-quality services that meet the expectations of clients in the United Arab Emirates.

Looking ahead, Sahm aims to play a constructive role in the region's financial landscape, empowering investors with flexible tools and broader opportunities while upholding the highest regulatory standards in every market it serves.

Sahm Financial Limited is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). As the UAE entity of Valuable Capital Group Limited, operating under the Sahm brand, it is authorised to provide regulated investment services, supporting the firm's expansion across regional markets.

Through its licensed operations, Sahm Financial Limited contributes to Sahm's broader mission of delivering secure, transparent, and technology-driven investment solutions to investors across the Middle East.

About Sahm Capital Financial Company

Sahm Capital – سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services.

About Valuable Capital Group Limited(VCGL)

VCGL is a global leading FinTech solution provider offering integrated, cross-market, and multi-asset global investment services. The corporation has set up licensed entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, fostering a proficient team, with over 70% dedicated to R&D.

In February 2025, the PIF-backed ewpartners led a $48 million strategic investment in the Valuable Capital Group. The deal was announced at the PIF Private Sector Forum.