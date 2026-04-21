Vance To Travel To Islamabad For Iran Talks, Reports Say

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Tuesday for talks with Iran, according to media reports.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said that Vance would not lead the US delegation to Pakistan due to security concerns.

However, three US sources told Axios that Vance was expected to depart for Islamabad for discussions with Iran on a potential deal aimed at ending the war.

Axios reported, citing two additional sources, that Vance was due to leave on Tuesday morning, while a third source said he may have departed the United States late on Monday night.

The report added that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to be part of the US delegation.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that Tehran would not accept negotiations held under the shadow of threats.

kk/sa