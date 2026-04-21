RIIG Technology, Inc. (Dba HOOTLTM) Announces Successful Close Of $6M+ Million Series A To Accelerate AI-Driven Healthcar...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--RIIG Technology, Inc, doing business as HOOTLTM (Humans Out of the LoopTM), today announced the successful close of its $6M+ Series A financing round. The round was led by a combination of Family Offices, a publicly listed entity, and high net worth individuals (HNWI).

With an initial focus on healthcare, the proceeds from the Series A will be used to expand HOOTLTM's AI-powered healthcare insurance platform, designed to streamline verification, validation, and claims adjudication workflows for providers. The company is actively deploying its dental solution, which integrates with leading practice management systems including OpenDental and Dentrix Cloud, with additional integrations underway.

In parallel, RIIGTM is preparing to launch a new suite of field service management solutions tailored for the roofing industry, leveraging its core automation and analytics infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and decision-making in field-based businesses.

As part of its continued investment in advanced capabilities, RIIGTM is establishing an AI Center of Excellence anchored by the acquisition of an NVIDIA DGX B300 system. This infrastructure will support the development of in-house models and analytics across multiple domains, including healthcare data processing, computer vision applications for current exchange-listed clients, and emerging drone-enabled services. Building on active deployments with existing clients, RIIGTM is also advancing edge-deployed AI capabilities that enable real-time processing and automated identification directly at the point of data collection. These solutions are already being applied in live environments, reducing latency, enhancing operational resilience, and supporting mission-critical use cases such as autonomous surveillance, asset tracking, and rapid decision-making in dynamic conditions.

“Closing our Series A represents a defining moment for RIIGTM and HOOTLTM,” said Denver Riggleman, CEO of RIIG Technology, Inc.“We are building the foundational infrastructure for automation in industries where trust, compliance, and precision are non-negotiable. This capital allows us to accelerate deployment, deepen our technology stack, and expand into new markets with confidence.”

RIIGTM is also expanding its global footprint through strategic joint venture partnerships with Dubai government-backed organizations and establishing a Canadian subsidiary. These partnerships are focused on developing AI-driven platforms that enhance border security, protect supply chains, strengthen critical infrastructure, and safeguard sovereign data for allied nations worldwide.

With a growing portfolio of solutions spanning healthcare, cybersecurity, and operational automation, RIIGTM continues to position HOOTLTM as a next-generation platform for organizations seeking to reduce friction, improve accuracy, and operate securely at scale.

About RIIG Technology, Inc. (dba HOOTLTM)

RIIG Technology, Inc., operating as HOOTLTM (Humans Out of the LoopTM), is a Charlottesville, Virginia–based AI-first technology company focused on building secure, scalable automation infrastructure for regulated and high-complexity industries. The company's platform enables organizations to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and deploy AI solutions with a focus on trust, compliance, and explainability. Initial applications include healthcare insurance processing, cybersecurity, and field service operations, with expansion into global infrastructure and public sector use cases.

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