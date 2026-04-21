Two Associates Of Neeraj Bawana Gang Arrested In Delhi With Illegal Weapon Under 'No Guns, No Gangs' Drive

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) In a major crackdown on organised crime, Delhi Police's Dwarka district unit has arrested two alleged active criminals linked to the Neeraj Bawana gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.

The operation was carried out by the crack team of Bindapur police station as part of the ongoing 'No Guns, No Gangs' initiative.

According to the official Press release issued by Dwarka Police,“02 active criminals of Neeraj Bawana gang [were] arrested with recovery of 01 semi-automatic pistol & 04 live cartridges by the crack team of PS Bindapur, Dwarka District.” The police also recovered a Verna car and Rs 12,000 in cash from the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pardeep Singh (31) and Ashish (32), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana. Acting on specific Intelligence received on April 15, the police team laid a trap in the Matiyala area and intercepted a black Verna car in which the suspects were travelling. During the search, a semi-automatic Brata pistol, made in Italy, along with four live cartridges, was seized.

Sharing details of the operation, the press release stated,“Acting upon this information, a police team was constituted, and a trap was laid at the indicated spot. During the operation, a black Verna car was intercepted... Upon their search, one semi-automatic pistol along with 04 live cartridges was recovered.”

Police said the operation was conducted under the supervision of senior officers as part of a zero-tolerance approach towards crime, initiated by DCP Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh. The initiative aims to curb the circulation of illegal firearms and dismantle gang networks operating in the region.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed links to the Neeraj Bawana gang and admitted that one of them had been seeking revenge for the killing of a relative in a past gang rivalry. The press release noted that the accused had been moving around suspiciously for several days and was possibly planning to commit a crime.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at Bindapur police station, and further investigation is underway to uncover more links and possible plans associated with the accused.