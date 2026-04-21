Muzn Islamic Banking Relocates Sur Branch To Improve Customer Access And Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)- The National Bank of Oman's (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking has announced the official opening of its relocated Sur branch, reaffirming its commitment to improving accessibility and serving the evolving needs of customers in Sur.

The branch has been relocated to Al Noor Street near Sur City Centre to better support customers in the area. The branch offers a full range of everyday banking services, alongside specialised Shari'a compliant financial solutions for both individuals and businesses.

Commenting on the occasion, Salima Obaid Al Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager – Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said,“The relocation of our Sur branch reflects our continued focus on bringing our services closer to the communities. At Muzn Islamic Banking, we are committed to delivering accessible, customer-centric solutions that respond to evolving needs, while adhering to the principles of Shari'a compliant banking.”

The new branch provides a convenient, welcoming banking environment, supported by dedicated staff and efficient service delivery, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

This relocation forms part of Muzn Islamic Banking's broader efforts to ensure that customers across Oman continue to benefit from reliable, well-supported banking solutions.