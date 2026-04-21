Creditpath.Io Expands Advisor First Credit Platform With New Lending Solutions And Capital Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) creditpath Advances Its Product Mix as an Advisor-First Credit Platform Built to Preserve Planning Strategies, Portfolio Integrity, and Protect AUM





MIDDLETON, Del., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- continues to advance its advisor-first credit platform designed to support financial advisors navigating complex liquidity needs while preserving investment strategies, portfolio integrity, and long-term advisory relationships.

Rather than operating as a rate-driven lending marketplace, creditpath approaches credit as an extension of the broader financial plan. The platform is built to help advisors address liquidity requirements without forcing asset liquidation, triggering unnecessary tax consequences, or requiring clients to move assets in exchange for access to credit.

The platform operates on an advisor-first model in which advisors subscribe for access, while credit providers are selectively invited to participate at no cost. This structure is intentional. By removing platform fees and volume-based pay-to-play requirements for credit providers, creditpath ensures providers are not pricing in platform debt, distribution costs, or margin compression, allowing for more flexible structures and advisor-aligned terms.

Credit providers on creditpath are hand-selected based on their ability to operate within advisor-aligned frameworks, including higher loan-to-value tolerances, alternative collateral strategies, and structures designed to preserve client portfolios rather than require asset migration or preferred banking relationships.

Rather than prioritizing the lowest or cheapest credit available, creditpath focuses on identifying solutions designed to align with each advisory mandate. The platform evaluates credit requests across a broad universe of residential and commercial real estate financing, business-purpose credit, securities-backed and insurance-backed lines of credit, and luxury asset-backed facilities, with the objective of preserving planning strategy, liquidity efficiency, and long-term advisory control.

creditpath has recently expanded its platform to include insurance-backed lines of credit (iBLOCs), acquisition financing solutions that allow advisors to fund the purchase of books of business, and non-collateralized business lending programs offering access to capital based on approximately 10 to 15 percent of top-line revenue. In addition, the platform has broadened its reach to include access to more than 2,500 additional institutional and private capital sources, significantly increasing the depth and flexibility of available credit solutions. These advancements are designed to give advisors more practical tools to solve for liquidity, growth, and succession planning while remaining aligned with client strategy and long-term asset retention.

“We're not focused on maximizing revenue from the technology itself the way much of this category has evolved,” said Anthony Marinaccio, co-founder of“The goal is adoption, trust, and long-term alignment with advisors. creditpath is intentionally simple. It's built by people who understand credit and capital markets, not a disconnected tech team, but it also avoids the bottlenecks that exist when credit providers have expertise without the technology to deliver solutions efficiently.”

“Advisors shouldn't have to spend hours calling banks, chasing terms, or stitching together options just to solve a liquidity need,” Marinaccio added.“The time burden alone is why many advisors avoid offering credit solutions altogether, even though credit decisions can materially impact the assets and strategies they oversee. creditpath exists to compress that process, reduce friction, and give advisors a practical way to stay involved in credit conversations without assuming balance-sheet risk or operational drag. The platform allows advisors to remain focused on strategy and client relationships while the complexity of sourcing and structuring credit is handled quietly in the background.”

Operating without volume-based lender incentives, creditpath allows advisors to retain ownership of client relationships while accessing institutional-grade credit solutions aligned with fiduciary objectives and long-term planning mandates.

creditpath is available nationwide to financial advisors, RIAs, and advisory teams seeking a disciplined, strategy-preserving approach to credit.

For more information, users can visit

About creditpath

is an advisor-first credit platform designed to help financial advisors source and deliver structured credit solutions while preserving client capital, assets under management, and advisory control. By aligning access to a curated network of credit providers with advisor-centric economics, creditpath enables advisors to address complex liquidity needs without compromising long-term planning strategies or portfolio integrity.

Compliance Notice

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice. creditpath does not provide investment advisory services and does not guarantee credit availability or terms. All credit solutions are subject to underwriting, collateral review, and provider approval.

Contact

CEO

Anthony Marinaccio

creditpath

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