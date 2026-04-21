Power Monitoring Market Size To Hit USD 9.92 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. power monitoring systems market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.99%. Growth is driven by smart grid adoption, industrial automation, energy efficiency initiatives, renewable energy investments, and IoT-based solutions enabling real-time energy monitoring and optimization. Austin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Monitoring Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider,“The Power Monitoring Market was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% over 2026-2035.” Increasing Adoption of Smart Grids and Energy-efficient Systems by Utilities and Industries Augment Market Growth Globally Utilities, commercial enterprises, and industrial institutions are increasingly choosing effective and advanced power monitoring systems due to the growing emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and cost reduction. Real-time energy consumption tracking and monitoring is also necessary for the development of smart grids. Solutions for power monitoring effectively accomplish this. Additionally, businesses are being forced to analyze and improve their energy consumption due to growing electricity rates and legal obligations for energy savings. Enhancing overall corporate efficiency also heavily depends on the capacity to interconnect IoT devices and software. Power Monitoring Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: 5.32 Billion

Market Size by 2035: 9.92 Billion

CAGR: 6.51% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of Power Monitoring Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company (GE Vernova)

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Fluke Corporation

Littelfuse, Inc.

Socomec Group

Legrand SA

Itron, Inc.

Accuenergy Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Rishabh Instruments Pvt. Ltd. Janitza Electronics GmbH Power Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By End User (Utilities, Manufacturing, Commercial, Residential, Healthcare)

. By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

. By Application (Energy Management, Industrial Automation, Building Automation, Transportation)

. By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By End-User

Utilities dominated the Power Monitoring Market with ~30% share in 2025 as it involves huge consumption of electricity and requires proper monitoring, optimization, and adherence to regulatory norms. Residential segment of the Power Monitoring Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the adoption of smart devices and increase in consumer awareness globally.

By Application

Energy Management dominated the Power Monitoring Market with ~40% share in 2025 as organizations are focusing more on optimizing their energy consumption and saving costs in an eco-friendly way. The Industrial Automation segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the power monitoring market during the period 2026-2035 the digitalization of industrial operations and the implementation of the concept of 'smart factories' are becoming increasingly popular.

Regional Insights:

With a 36.35% market share and the fastest rate of growth, the Asia-Pacific wireless phone charger market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.59% between 2026 and 2035. A growing middle class, a significant number of smartphone users, and the increasing demand for affordable and effective charging solutions in nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are all contributing reasons to the market's expansion.

The North America Wireless Phone Chargers Market is one of the prominent regional markets with a strong presence of smartphone users, premium smartphone users, and early adoption of advanced technologies.

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Recent Developments:



In September 2025, Apple expanded its MagSafe ecosystem by introducing improved magnetic alignment efficiency and enhanced charging performance across newer iPhone models, strengthening compatibility with accessories and reinforcing its leadership in integrated wireless charging solutions. In August 2025, Samsung enhanced its Fast Wireless Charging ecosystem by optimizing power delivery in its flagship Galaxy devices and expanding compatibility with multi-device wireless charging pads, improving charging speed, efficiency, and user convenience across its product portfolio.

Exclusive Sections of the Power Monitoring Market Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand adoption of wireless charging among smartphone users, product preferences (pads, stands, vehicle chargers), and usage trends across regions.

PERFORMANCE & USER EXPERIENCE METRICS – helps you evaluate charging efficiency, charging time, overheating risks, device compatibility, and overall user satisfaction levels.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify advancements in fast charging, Qi2 and magnetic alignment technologies, multi-device charging, and R&D investments.

MARKET PENETRATION & DEMAND DYNAMICS – helps you analyze smartphone penetration, growth across developed vs. emerging markets, and increasing demand driven by connected ecosystems.

SUPPLY CHAIN & COST ACCESSIBILITY INDEX – helps you track pricing trends, declining hardware costs, and availability of wireless charging solutions across distribution channels. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge key players' innovation capabilities, product portfolios, partnerships, and expansion into automotive and public charging infrastructure.

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