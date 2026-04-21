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Upsun Names Meta's Fundamental AI Research Team Executive Stephane Kasriel To Board
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Upsun (formerly Platform), the cloud application platform that helps organizations build, deploy, and scale modern applications, today announced the appointment of Stephane Kasriel to its Board of Directors.
Kasriel brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling global technology platforms. He previously served as CEO of Upwork and now leads FAIR Foundations at Meta Superintelligence Labs. Throughout his career, he has helped companies navigate major shifts in how technology platforms are built, operated, and scaled.
His appointment comes as AI-assisted coding rapidly reshapes software development, accelerating development cycles and increasing the need for automated, secure, and production-grade infrastructure.
Software development is accelerating with AI
AI coding assistants accelerate software development. Developers can generate, test, and iterate on code faster than ever before. But this new speed also introduces new challenges.
Agentic workflows need to move to the cloud much earlier in the development cycle to foster collaboration and infrastructure must support rapid experimentation, automated environments, and reliable production deployments. Without the right foundation, velocity quickly turns into complexity, and introduces new risks and inefficiency. Upsun has spent more than a decade building a cloud application platform designed to solve exactly that problem.
“Stephane joins Upsun at a pivotal moment,” said Frédéric Plais, CEO and Chairman of Upsun.“Software is being rebuilt with AI at its core. At Upsun, we are redesigning the infrastructure to adapt to that shift and enable software development teams to orchestrate agents in the cloud and reliably deploy to the cloud. Stephane's deep AI expertise along with his experience scaling global platforms and navigating strategic inflection points will be instrumental to Upsun's future.”
Kasriel added, "AI-assisted coding changes the velocity and structure of software development. Upsun is uniquely positioned to provide the secure, automated, production-grade infrastructure that this new paradigm requires. I'm excited to help the team amplify that advantage."
Strengthening the board with global platform leadership
Kasriel has spent more than two decades helping technology companies scale through major platform shifts. As CEO of Upwork, he led the company through rapid global expansion, and at Meta, he now works on foundational AI technologies shaping the future of intelligent systems.
He joins the Upsun Board with the perspective of a global operator who has led platform innovation, international growth, and large-scale product organizations through periods of significant and rapid technological change.
"Having a former CEO who has operated at a global scale and comes with deep AI expertise is incredibly valuable given Upsun's roadmap,” said Plais. "Stephane brings both strategic depth and pragmatic execution insight, exactly what we need as we accelerate."
Supporting Upsun's next phase of growth
Founded in 2015, Upsun has spent the past decade building a platform that helps organizations deploy and run applications with speed, simplicity, and reliability.
As AI becomes central to software development, Upsun's roadmap focuses on providing the agentic-enabled infrastructure needed to build, deploy, and scale modern applications and AI projects safely in production.
As Upsun continues to scale, the company is preparing for its next phase of corporate development, which may include strategic acquisitions, capital structure optimization, liquidity pathways for early investors, and long-term strategic optionality. Kasriel's experience navigating large-scale organizational growth and corporate evolution will provide valuable guidance as Upsun builds toward its long-term ambition.
"Upsun has built a technically exceptional platform and a strong foundation," said Kasriel. "The opportunity ahead, to become the infrastructure backbone of AI-assisted software, is significant. I'm looking forward to contributing to that journey."
___________________________________________________________________________
About Upsun (formerly Platform)
Upsun (formerly known as Platform) is the analyst-recognized cloud application platform that humans and AI agents love. Employing more than 290 Upsunners across 40+ nationalities in its 100% remote and B CorporationTM certified, ESG-led organization, with headquarters in Paris and San Francisco.
Since 2015, Upsun has provided speed, simplicity, scale, standardization, security, and sustainability to over 6,000 enterprise clients and 16,000 developers worldwide. Building strong partnerships with top open source providers and leading cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, IBM, and OVHcloud. Among its notable clients are prestigious brands such as Adobe, Pinterest, The University of Missouri, The YMCA, and UNICEF.
Kasriel brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling global technology platforms. He previously served as CEO of Upwork and now leads FAIR Foundations at Meta Superintelligence Labs. Throughout his career, he has helped companies navigate major shifts in how technology platforms are built, operated, and scaled.
His appointment comes as AI-assisted coding rapidly reshapes software development, accelerating development cycles and increasing the need for automated, secure, and production-grade infrastructure.
Software development is accelerating with AI
AI coding assistants accelerate software development. Developers can generate, test, and iterate on code faster than ever before. But this new speed also introduces new challenges.
Agentic workflows need to move to the cloud much earlier in the development cycle to foster collaboration and infrastructure must support rapid experimentation, automated environments, and reliable production deployments. Without the right foundation, velocity quickly turns into complexity, and introduces new risks and inefficiency. Upsun has spent more than a decade building a cloud application platform designed to solve exactly that problem.
“Stephane joins Upsun at a pivotal moment,” said Frédéric Plais, CEO and Chairman of Upsun.“Software is being rebuilt with AI at its core. At Upsun, we are redesigning the infrastructure to adapt to that shift and enable software development teams to orchestrate agents in the cloud and reliably deploy to the cloud. Stephane's deep AI expertise along with his experience scaling global platforms and navigating strategic inflection points will be instrumental to Upsun's future.”
Kasriel added, "AI-assisted coding changes the velocity and structure of software development. Upsun is uniquely positioned to provide the secure, automated, production-grade infrastructure that this new paradigm requires. I'm excited to help the team amplify that advantage."
Strengthening the board with global platform leadership
Kasriel has spent more than two decades helping technology companies scale through major platform shifts. As CEO of Upwork, he led the company through rapid global expansion, and at Meta, he now works on foundational AI technologies shaping the future of intelligent systems.
He joins the Upsun Board with the perspective of a global operator who has led platform innovation, international growth, and large-scale product organizations through periods of significant and rapid technological change.
"Having a former CEO who has operated at a global scale and comes with deep AI expertise is incredibly valuable given Upsun's roadmap,” said Plais. "Stephane brings both strategic depth and pragmatic execution insight, exactly what we need as we accelerate."
Supporting Upsun's next phase of growth
Founded in 2015, Upsun has spent the past decade building a platform that helps organizations deploy and run applications with speed, simplicity, and reliability.
As AI becomes central to software development, Upsun's roadmap focuses on providing the agentic-enabled infrastructure needed to build, deploy, and scale modern applications and AI projects safely in production.
As Upsun continues to scale, the company is preparing for its next phase of corporate development, which may include strategic acquisitions, capital structure optimization, liquidity pathways for early investors, and long-term strategic optionality. Kasriel's experience navigating large-scale organizational growth and corporate evolution will provide valuable guidance as Upsun builds toward its long-term ambition.
"Upsun has built a technically exceptional platform and a strong foundation," said Kasriel. "The opportunity ahead, to become the infrastructure backbone of AI-assisted software, is significant. I'm looking forward to contributing to that journey."
___________________________________________________________________________
About Upsun (formerly Platform)
Upsun (formerly known as Platform) is the analyst-recognized cloud application platform that humans and AI agents love. Employing more than 290 Upsunners across 40+ nationalities in its 100% remote and B CorporationTM certified, ESG-led organization, with headquarters in Paris and San Francisco.
Since 2015, Upsun has provided speed, simplicity, scale, standardization, security, and sustainability to over 6,000 enterprise clients and 16,000 developers worldwide. Building strong partnerships with top open source providers and leading cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, IBM, and OVHcloud. Among its notable clients are prestigious brands such as Adobe, Pinterest, The University of Missouri, The YMCA, and UNICEF.
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