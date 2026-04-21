Vijay Urges Voters To Back TVK Targets DMK, BJP Ahead Of TN Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Tuesday made a strong emotional appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu, urging them to support his party in the April 23 Assembly elections and vote for the“whistle” symbol.

In a detailed statement addressed to the people of the state, Vijay expressed deep gratitude for the love and support he has received since entering politics.

Vijay said his political journey, despite being marked by“unimaginable challenges, restrictions and pain,” has been sustained solely by the unwavering affection of the people.

Launching a sharp attack on his political rivals, Vijay described the ruling DMK as a“people-opposing force,” while also accusing the BJP of being an ideological adversary that promotes divisive politics.

He asserted that he would not succumb to pressure from what he termed“fascist forces” or corporate interests seeking to influence political outcomes.

Emphasising resilience, Vijay said no amount of intimidation or coercion could weaken the bond between him and the people.

He credited divine grace, the strength of women and youth, and widespread public support - including from Tamils across the world - for the rise of TVK as a significant political force in the state.

The actor-turned-politician reiterated that his entry into politics was not backed by any traditional political machinery, but by grassroots support from ordinary citizens who welcomed him as one of their own.

“No force in the world can separate us,” he said, adding that the people would decisively reject those attempting to divide them.

Vijay also warned voters against what he called“opportunistic politicians” who enter public life for personal gain and attempt to mortgage the future of younger generations.

He cautioned that supporting such forces would indirectly strengthen divisive elements.

Calling for enthusiastic participation in the democratic process, Vijay urged voters to turn out in large numbers on polling day.

He appealed to families to cast their votes together and rally behind TVK's whistle symbol, describing it as the only clear choice before the electorate.

“Let us lead, let us create history - victory is certain,” he declared, expressing confidence in a strong electoral performance for his party.

-IANS

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