Dhanush's Next Film Director Ramesh Nandhan Sheds Happy Tears Says Life Has A Strange Way Of Coming Full Circle

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Ramesh Nandhan, who has now been chosen to direct actor Dhanush's next film, has now penned an emotional note in which he has said that he was shedding tears of happiness.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a note of gratitude as soon as Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films announced that Dhanush's next film would be directed by him, director Ramesh Nandhan wrote, " Happy Tears! Ten years ago, my first Instagram post: #FollowYourDreams with @dhanushkraja sir's 'Mayakkam Enna' photo. Today, directing a film under his prestigious @WunderbarFilms."

The young director further went on to say, "Life has a strange way of coming full circle. One moment. One word from the right person can change everything. My sincere gratitude to @dhanushkraja sir for trusting me and introducing me for this life changing opportunity."

Wunderbar Films, actor Dhanush's production house, had taken to its X timeline to announce Dhanush's next film. It said, "Happy to announce our next venture - #Wunderbar20, in association with Primark Productions. A film directed by Ramesh Nandan. @dhanushkraja @PrimarkProd @Rameshhere22 @lingasamy21 @theSreyas."

The director also thanked Dhanush in Tamil. He wrote, "Yeththivittaa, Yeththivittaa, Yeralaam Yeralaam Munneralaam (Which went translated in English means 'One can climb if someone is helping you climb. You can climb and progress'."

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his eagerly awaited action thriller 'Kara', which is slated for a worldwide release on April 30 this year.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans, boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, who play the lead, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.