Karnataka Transport Workers Launch Indefinite Strike From Today, BJP Slams Govt Inaction

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Tuesday asked the Congress-led state government to drop its rigid stance and begin immediate talks with transport employees to prevent a complete disruption of public services, as workers launched an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

Karnataka BJP president and MLA BY Vijayendra on Tuesday launched a sharp offensive against the Congress-led state government, accusing the administration of continuous failures that have exacerbated public hardships.

Vijayendra said the government's inability to address key issues has left people struggling, with no clear relief in sight in the near future.

The BJP leader pointed to the recent hike in electricity tariffs, saying it has already added to the burden on citizens. He warned that the failure to meet the legitimate demands of transport employees could now lead to widespread inconvenience.

He alleged that the government has been delaying the resolution of workers' demands, including deferring the 2024 wage revision to 2026. According to him, such neglect of the workforce has led to the present situation.

Criticising the government's flagship guarantee schemes, Vijayendra said that while the Congress continues to promote free bus travel, it has not ensured a reliable and disciplined transport system to deliver these benefits effectively.

He described this as a“tragic” lapse in governance.

“Any disruption in the transport services will severely affect students, employees, and daily commuters and the“inactive Congress government” will directly be responsible for the consequences,” he warned.

Accusing the state government of placing politics above public welfare, Vijayendra said it has developed a pattern of postponing solutions instead of addressing problems.

“The Congress government, which is unable to resolve issues, has no moral right to govern,” he added.

Transport workers have announced an indefinite protest from Tuesday at Freedom Park in Bengaluru over delays in salary revision. They are demanding parity in pay with other government employees, clearance of pending arrears, and formal recognition of the unions.

The protest has been called by a federation of unions representing employees of the four Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations.

As part of the agitation, the workers have decided to launch an indefinite satyagraha in the city.