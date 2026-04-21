Sudip Saha Elevated To Co-Founder Of Dreamtime Learning

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Dreamtime Learning, founded by Lina Ashar, has elevated Sudip Saha to Co-Founder, formalising his operational role in scaling the organisation's Conscious Learning Ecosystem across four business lines since 2023.

Dreamtime Learning elevates Sudip Saha from Chief Business Officer to Co-Founder, marking a shift from building systems to shaping the brand's global growth journey

Backed by Gruhas, the investment vehicle of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, Dreamtime Learning operates a curriculum backed by brain and behavioural science across an online school, micro-school campuses, a partner school network, and a dedicated Southeast Asia entity. The organisation currently serves 2,000+ enrolled learners through its online school, runs two micro-school campuses in Pune and Hyderabad, and operates 80+ partner schools across India, Malaysia, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia through its“Powered by Dreamtime Learning” programme.

Sudip joined right before the beginning in 2023 with a mandate to translate Dreamtime's educational vision into scalable formats with measurable impact across geographies. Over three years, he drove enrollment growth in the online school to 2,000+ active learners, expanded the partner school network across five international markets, and operationalised two micro-school campuses as a proof-of-concept for a format the organisation plans to scale to additional cities. He led the incorporation and go-to-market for Dreamtime Learning Asia in Malaysia, structuring it as a standalone entity with locally accredited curriculum pathways, independent partnerships, and its own growth targets for the Southeast Asian market.

As Co-Founder, Sudip Saha takes co-ownership of Dreamtime Learning's next chapter: where the organisation expands, which markets it bets on, and how it builds the infrastructure to support a fundamentally different model of schooling at scale. The elevation marks a shift from execution to ownership.

Reflecting on his transition, Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning, said,“Sudip has been central to how we've grown across markets and formats, and more importantly, how we think about the future of schooling. As we scale Dreamtime globally, his role becomes even more critical in building the systems and models that will define our next phase. This elevation recognises both his contribution and the role he will continue to play in what comes next.”

The elevation acknowledges Sudip's role in translating Dreamtime Learning's vision into a scalable, global model.

Speaking about his journey at Dreamtime Learning, Sudip Saha, Co-Founder, said,“Lina had a vision for what schooling could truly look like, one grounded in how children actually learn, not how systems have always run. From the moment I encountered that vision, I knew it was worth building for. My role has been to take everything she has imagined and find the ways to make it real: the schools, the partnerships, the markets, the models. Three years in, we have only just started.”

As Dreamtime Learning enters its next phase, this transition reflects a broader shift in how education is being built for scale today. With Sudip Saha as Co-Founder, the organisation is set to play a more active role in shaping the future of globally connected learning models.

About Dreamtime Learning

Dreamtime Learning is a Conscious Learning Ecosystem with a futuristic curriculum grounded in brain and behavioural science, founded by Lina Ashar and backed by Gruhas (Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai). The ecosystem operates a global online school with 2,000+ learners, two micro-school campuses in Pune and Hyderabad, a partner school network of 80+ schools across India, Malaysia, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Dreamtime Learning Asia, its flagship school in Malaysia.