QRCS Supplies Dialysis Kits For Kidney Patients In Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of a project to provide dialysis supplies for patients with kidney failure in Syria, the field personnel of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) are distributing medical supplies to dialysis centres across the country, to ensure sustained access to such life-saving services.

Co-implemented by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society (SARCS), the project involves the distribution of 115,000 dialysis kits to 87 kidney centres nationwide. This initiative comes in response to emergency appeals issued by the Syrian Ministry of Health (MOH), in the face of a severe shortage of dialysis supplies, which puts thousands of lives at risk.

During phase 1 of the project, around 14,000 dialysis kits were delivered to 12 centres, with more supplies to be delivered successively to the other recipient centres.

This project is part of QRCS's ongoing efforts to support patients and build the capacity of health facilities in Syria. Over the past five years, five similar humanitarian projects have been implemented, providing more than 150,000 dialysis kits to specialised centres in various governorates.

Also, more than 40 dialysis machines were procured, to increase operational capacity and take in more patients, in partnership with several donors, including Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and other Qatari organisations.

QRCS reiterated its commitment to supporting the people of Syria and addressing the gaps in health care services there.

