EU To Host IEA Team In Brussels For Talks On Afghan Deportations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) are expected to travel to Brussels, the capital of Belgium, in the coming weeks for talks hosted by European Union (EU) countries on the deportation of Afghan nationals, a media report said on Tuesday.

The EU has been working on plans to deport individuals with no legal right to remain in member states back to Afghanistan, despite concerns raised by rights groups and the United Nations refugee agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing sources.

The report said the visit by IEA officials-being coordinated by the European Commission and several EU member states-follows two previous trips by European officials to Afghanistan for“exploratory” discussions on the issue.

“The idea is to invite them before summer,” a diplomatic source told AFP, adding that the IEA delegation would be a“technical” team.

A source involved in the discussions said European officials were gathering information on flight arrangements and the capacity of Kabul airport, and were also holding talks with the IEA regarding the fate of individuals to be returned.

The European Commission has not yet issued an official invitation to the IEA authorities.

The IEA has not commented on the matter so far.

kk/sa