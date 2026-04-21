PM Modi Pays Tribute To Adi Shankaracharya, Hails Enduring Legacy Of Advaita Vedanta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Adi Shankaracharya on his Jayanti, recalling the philosopher's timeless teachings of Advaita Vedanta (non-dualism) and their continuing influence on spiritual thought and human values.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said,“On the sacred occasion of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti, paying homage to one of India's greatest spiritual luminaries. His profound teachings, thoughts and philosophy of Advaita Vedanta continue to guide innumerable people globally. He emphasised harmony, discipline and the oneness of all existence.”

He further noted the enduring relevance of the Adi Shankaracharya's work, stating,“His efforts to revitalise spiritual thought and establish spiritual centres across the nation remain a lasting inspiration. May his wisdom continue to illuminate our path and strengthen our commitment to truth, compassion and collective well-being.”

Adi Shankaracharya is widely regarded as a towering figure in Indian philosophy, known for consolidating the doctrine of non-dualism, or Advaita Vedanta, within Hindu thought.

Born in Kalady in present-day Kerala, he renounced worldly life at a young age to become a 'sanyasi' and is believed to have attained enlightenment early in life.

He went on to compose influential commentaries on key Hindu scriptures, including the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita and the Brahma Sutras, which continue to be studied and revered. His philosophical contributions laid the foundation for a unified spiritual framework that emphasises the oneness of the individual soul and the universal consciousness.

Adi Shankaracharya also established four main monastic centres, or mathas, across different parts of India -- Sringeri in the south, Dwarka in the west, Puri in the east and Jyotirmath in the north -- to promote spiritual learning and preserve the tradition.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the revered spiritual leader on social media.

“On the Jayanti of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Ji, the pioneer of Advaita Vedanta, who infused new consciousness into Indian culture, philosophy, and spiritual tradition on the global horizon, millions of salutations,” he posted.

“His ascetic life continues to inspire the entire world even today to tread the path of truth, knowledge, and self-realisation,” the Chief Minister added.