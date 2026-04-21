Sports Competition Of Eritrean Naval Force

The sports competition of the Eritrean Naval Force that was underway for about two months colorfully concluded. The concluding event has been attended by Mr. Kibrom Andemicael, managing director at the Northern Red Sea Region administration as well as senior Army Commanders and PFDJ officials.

The sports competitions that was conducted from 26 March to 18 April featured 11 types of sports.

Noting on the significance of the program in nurturing physical and psychological fitness of the youth, Let. Col. Teame Tiku'e, head of promotion and information of the Eritrean Navy, said that strong competitiveness has been demonstrated in the program.

At the event awards have been handed out to winners of the various sports competitions and certificates of recognition to those who contributed for the successful implementation of the program.

Speaking at the occasion, Colonel Ahmed Mohammed-Ali, Acting Chief of Staff of Eritrean Naval Force said that the program will have significant contribution for the preparation in the sports competitions that will be organized at the Eritrean Defense Forces level and commended those who contributed for the successful implementation of the program.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performance by Awkan Cultural Troupe of the Eritrean Navy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.