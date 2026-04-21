Anshula Kapoor To Aarav Bhatia: 7 Bollywood Star Kids Who Chose Careers Outside Films

Most Bollywood star kids usually join films, but some have chosen completely different paths. These celebrity children are building successful careers outside cinema, earning well and making their own identity. Let's find out who they are.

Bollywood is an industry whose glamour is hard to resist, which is why many star kids try to build a career in films. However, some were never drawn to the limelight and chose completely different paths instead. Let's find out who they are.

Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his son, Aarav, has no plans to enter the film industry. He also shared that Aarav is currently working a job and earning a modest salary of around ₹4,500.

Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, was never inclined towards acting. Instead, she has built her identity as a lifestyle influencer. She was also seen on Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors.

Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jhanvi Mehta, is more inclined towards business. She has a strong interest in the corporate world and was even seen at the IPL auction, bidding for the Kolkata Knight Riders. She has no interest in pursuing acting.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt, prefers to stay away from the limelight. She has built her career outside showbiz as a psychotherapist. She also uses social media to spread awareness about mental health.

R Madhavan's son, Vedant Madhavan, has no interest in the film industry. Instead, he is pursuing a career in sports as a national-level swimmer and has already won several medals for the country.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has no interest in joining Bollywood. She runs an NGO called Agastu, which focuses on mental health awareness. Ira has also spoken openly about her own struggles with depression.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, was never interested in acting. She is an author and columnist by profession. Although she has appeared in a few TV advertisements, her primary focus remains elsewhere. In 2018, she also launched her fashion label, MxS.