Tucker Carlson Apologizes For Backing Trump, Says He's 'Tormented'

Carlson's Remorse and Public Apology

The once-robust alliance between US President Donald Trump and prominent conservative commentator and TV host Tucker Carlson has fractured, giving way to a public and increasingly personal feud. Carlson has recently expressed profound remorse regarding his previous advocacy for the US President, confessing to feeling "tormented" by his role in the political ascent of the current administration. In a candid and introspective dialogue on his podcast Carlson sat down with his brother Buckley Carlson and offered a public apology for his influence on the American electorate, noting that while his efforts were not meant to deceive, they now weigh heavily on his mind. "I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," he stated.

Reflecting on his past involvement, which included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the US President alongside his brother, Carlson suggested that he and millions of supporters must take accountability for the present political landscape. He raised questions about the US President's temperament, admitting that certain "signs of low character" were evident but ultimately ignored by those who championed his candidacy. "The question does present itself immediately, like, what is this? Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut, but, like, clearly there are signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn't... there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character," Carlson continued.

Trump Fires Back With Personal Attacks

The US President has responded to this shift with a series of blunt public attacks. Earlier this month, he lashed out at the broadcaster, writing: "Flailing fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn't even finish college, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he's never been the same. Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!" The verbal offensive from the White House intensified days later, with the US President further disparaging Carlson's intellect in a post stating: "Tucker is a low IQ person. Always easy to beat, and highly overrated."

Critique of Administration Policy

While Carlson has frequently avoided naming the US President directly when critiquing the administration, he has voiced strong disapproval regarding current geopolitical strategies. He has often directed blame towards figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the conflict involving Iran and reportedly privately urged the US President against escalating regional tensions. In more direct remarks during a recent interview, Carlson admitted he was "horrified" by the US President's warning that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if an agreement with Tehran was not reached. Furthering his critique in a separate interview with Newsmax, Carlson remarked, "I've always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves," while alleging that the US President "can't make his own decisions" and remains "hemmed in by other forces."

Feud Fallout: Son Resigns From White House Role

The fallout from this relationship has now extended into the professional sphere of the next generation. Tucker's son also named Buckley Carlson has resigned from his position within Vice President JD Vance's press team. According to a report by Politico, Buckley Carlson, who served as deputy press secretary since the commencement of the second Trump administration, is moving into the private sector to establish a political consulting firm. The report noted that while he had intended to depart earlier, he remained in the role for several months to facilitate the transition. Before his tenure in Vance's office, Buckley Carlson served as a deputy chief of staff for Jim Banks in 2019. While his departure is part of a broader wave of White House staff exits, the timing has attracted significant attention due to the escalating friction between his father and the US President. (ANI)

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